XMPP/Dino in Debian, LibreWolf in Debian-based Sparky, and Next Firefox Taowa: Video calling in Dino in experimental, oh my! Dino, packaged as dino-im in Debian, is an XMPP chat client. Thanks to the hard work of its developers, Dino has been making progress on supporting video and audio calls. Building on the work of my co-maintainer, I've packaged the latest commits to dino-im in Debian experimental. Adapting to the changes in how Dino is built since the last release took a bit of effort, but I'm glad to say that experimental now has support for video calls in dino-im, and that they work quite well! I was able to test video calling for multiple hours, and while there were clearly still a few issues, the entire experience felt quite... comfortable. I'm confident that video calling will be in great shape for bookworm!

LibreWolf There is a new application available for Sparkers: LibreWolf

Behind the design of the fresh new Firefox coming June 1 A new Firefox is coming your way on June 1 with a fresh look designed for today’s modern life online. We pored over the browser’s user interface pixel by pixel, measured the value users were getting from our massive library of features, and ultimately streamlined the Firefox experience to be clean, inviting and easier to use on every device.

Standards/Consortia Leftovers Zigbee On Mars! According to Zigbee Alliance CEO Tobin Richardson, Zigbee is the ideal wireless protocol to transfer telemetry data between NASA’s Perseverance rover and the semi-autonomous flying drone. “Looking at really extreme environments, like Mars, it’s good to have a very lightweight purpose-built standard,” said Richardson, “where it’s essential to get the basic information across and makes it possible for extended battery usage.”

Freenode Developers Resign From Project Following "Hostile Takeover" by Korean Crown Prince Freenode developers are abandoning the project after Andrew Lee, the Crown Prince of Korea, unilaterally took control of the network. Developers familiar with the project call it a "hostile takeover," with many considering the substantial ramifications this move will have on the open-source community.

Open Source World’s Favorite IRC Network Freenode is in Turmoil I’m sure that some of you don’t know what Freenode is. Let me explain. Freenode started at an IRC channel named #LinPeople in the 1990s.(IRC or Internet Relay Chat is a chat protocol that has been around since the late 1980s and was widely used by open-source groups.) Over time, the channel became Open Projects Network and because a separate IRC network. The name was later changed to Freenode. At it’s height, Freenode was one of the largest IRC networks on the web.

G7 And Technical Standards: Blink And You Might Have Missed The New Battleground Amid all the news about the third wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the politics behind the vaccination roll out, you might have missed the Ministerial Declaration from the G7 Digital and Technology Ministers’ meeting. As per tradition, the G7 Digital Ministerial provides the opportunity for the seven richest countries of the world to declare their commitments and vision on the type of digital future they would like to see. The document is non-binding but it has the tendency to provide some useful insights on the way the G7 countries view digital issues and their future positions in multilateral fora; it is also informative of other, more formal, multilateral processes. On 28 April 2021, a statement was made addressing key technology issues and opportunities including security in ICT supply chains, Internet safety, free data flows, electronic transferable records, digital competition and technical standards.

Striking a balance with ‘open’ at Snowflake When we develop products at Snowflake, we evaluate where open standards, open formats, and open source can create the best outcome for our customers. We believe strongly in the positive impact of open and we are grateful for the open source community’s efforts, which have propelled the big data revolution and much more. But open is not the answer in every instance, and by sharing our thinking on this topic we hope to provide a useful perspective to others creating innovative technologies. Open is often understood to describe two broad elements: open standards and open source. We’ll look at them each in more detail here.