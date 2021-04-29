XMPP/Dino in Debian, LibreWolf in Debian-based Sparky, and Next Firefox
-
Dino, packaged as dino-im in Debian, is an XMPP chat client. Thanks to the hard work of its developers, Dino has been making progress on supporting video and audio calls.
Building on the work of my co-maintainer, I've packaged the latest commits to dino-im in Debian experimental. Adapting to the changes in how Dino is built since the last release took a bit of effort, but I'm glad to say that experimental now has support for video calls in dino-im, and that they work quite well! I was able to test video calling for multiple hours, and while there were clearly still a few issues, the entire experience felt quite... comfortable. I'm confident that video calling will be in great shape for bookworm!
-
There is a new application available for Sparkers: LibreWolf
-
A new Firefox is coming your way on June 1 with a fresh look designed for today’s modern life online. We pored over the browser’s user interface pixel by pixel, measured the value users were getting from our massive library of features, and ultimately streamlined the Firefox experience to be clean, inviting and easier to use on every device.
Standards/Consortia Leftovers
-
According to Zigbee Alliance CEO Tobin Richardson, Zigbee is the ideal wireless protocol to transfer telemetry data between NASA’s Perseverance rover and the semi-autonomous flying drone. “Looking at really extreme environments, like Mars, it’s good to have a very lightweight purpose-built standard,” said Richardson, “where it’s essential to get the basic information across and makes it possible for extended battery usage.”
-
Freenode developers are abandoning the project after Andrew Lee, the Crown Prince of Korea, unilaterally took control of the network. Developers familiar with the project call it a "hostile takeover," with many considering the substantial ramifications this move will have on the open-source community.
-
I’m sure that some of you don’t know what Freenode is. Let me explain. Freenode started at an IRC channel named #LinPeople in the 1990s.(IRC or Internet Relay Chat is a chat protocol that has been around since the late 1980s and was widely used by open-source groups.) Over time, the channel became Open Projects Network and because a separate IRC network. The name was later changed to Freenode. At it’s height, Freenode was one of the largest IRC networks on the web.
-
Amid all the news about the third wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the politics behind the vaccination roll out, you might have missed the Ministerial Declaration from the G7 Digital and Technology Ministers’ meeting. As per tradition, the G7 Digital Ministerial provides the opportunity for the seven richest countries of the world to declare their commitments and vision on the type of digital future they would like to see. The document is non-binding but it has the tendency to provide some useful insights on the way the G7 countries view digital issues and their future positions in multilateral fora; it is also informative of other, more formal, multilateral processes. On 28 April 2021, a statement was made addressing key technology issues and opportunities including security in ICT supply chains, Internet safety, free data flows, electronic transferable records, digital competition and technical standards.
-
When we develop products at Snowflake, we evaluate where open standards, open formats, and open source can create the best outcome for our customers. We believe strongly in the positive impact of open and we are grateful for the open source community’s efforts, which have propelled the big data revolution and much more. But open is not the answer in every instance, and by sharing our thinking on this topic we hope to provide a useful perspective to others creating innovative technologies.
Open is often understood to describe two broad elements: open standards and open source. We’ll look at them each in more detail here.
Security and Proprietary Software
-
An SSH CA is a key pair used to sign, or certify, other SSH keys. Such a signed key is called a certificate. An SSH client can be configured to implicitly trust host certificates created using specific CA keys. This makes it easier and more secure to log into new hosts.
-
From the SolarWinds hack to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, cybersecurity has entered into public consciousness like never before.
How can you avoid falling victim to a cyber attack? Start with the assumption that perfect cybersecurity doesn't exist, and then make your network and data so hard to hack that cybercriminals give up and look elsewhere.
-
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (ceph, chromium, firefox, gitlab, hedgedoc, keycloak, libx11, mariadb, opendmarc, prosody, python-babel, python-flask-security-too, redmine, squid, and vivaldi), Debian (lz4), Fedora (ceph and python-pydantic), and openSUSE (cacti, cacti-spine).
-
The discoverer of the KRACK attacks against WPA2 encryption in WiFi is back with a new set of flaws in the wireless-networking protocols. FragAttacks is a sizable group of WiFi vulnerabilities that (ab)use the fragmentation and aggregation (thus "Frag") features of the standard. The fixes have been coordinated over a nine-month period, which has allowed security researcher Mathy Vanhoef time to create multiple papers, some slide decks, a demo video, patches, and, of course, a web site and logo for the vulnerabilities.
Three of the vulnerabilities are design flaws in the WiFi standards, so they are likely present in all implementations, while the other nine are various implementation-specific problems. The design flaws may be more widespread, but they are much harder to exploit "because doing so requires user interaction or is only possible when using uncommon network settings". That means the real danger from FragAttacks lies in the programming errors in various WiFi implementations. "Experiments indicate that every Wi-Fi product is affected by at least one vulnerability and that most products are affected by several vulnerabilities."
-
Apple Inc. injected a new level of intrigue in its bitter court fight with Epic Games Inc., suggesting the Fortnite maker was acting as a stalking horse for Microsoft Corp. and withholding evidence.
The iPhone maker made the accusations Wednesday night in a filing asking a judge to make an adverse credibility finding against Lori Wright, an Xbox executive who testified in the trial on behalf of Epic. That would mean the judge could ignore her testimony.
Android Leftovers
