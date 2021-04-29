today's howtos
RHEL 8.4 released and here is how to upgrade 8.3 to 8.4 - nixCraft
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 released. This version includes updates and various improvements for developers, hybrid cloud, edge deployments and more.
Let us see what’s new in RHEL 8.4 and how to update 8.3 to 8.4 using the dnf command-line option.
How to Install Lumina Desktop on Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Lumina is a plugin-based desktop environment developed for Unix and Unix-based operating systems. Launched back in 2012, Lumina was specifically used as the interface for the TrueOS and other systems based on the Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD). Later, Lumina started to be used for Linux and other Linux-based operating systems as well.
The features of Lumina are quite similar to the widely-used typical desktop environments. The default interactive screen includes the start menu, task manager, and a system tray usually known as the taskbar. The desktop has icons for the different applications installed. You can access other menus through the start menu or by right-clicking the desktop. There are certain customizations also available so you can set the color theme according to your choice and choose an icon theme from the available presets. More OS-specific features of Lumina can only be used if you have the TrueOS.
How to Install and Customize Rhythmbox on Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Being the default media player for most distributions, Rhythmbox is integral to a Linux user’s audio experience. It’s free, open-source, and designed to ideally work under GNOME. That, however, does not take away from its accessibility as it is also available on other environments. Tag editing, organizing music, playing digital audio files, you name it – Rhythmbox covers all your needs when it comes to playing media. It is a very convenient software; hence we have dedicated this guide to explain to our readers how they can install Rhythmbox on Ubuntu and customize it according to their wishes.
3 Ways to Connect to WiFi from the Command Line on Debian – Linux Hint
This tutorial briefly explains how to connect to Wifi from the command line on Linux Debian and Debian based distributions in 3 different ways: using nmcli, nmtui and wpa_supplicant. Additionally to nmcli, nmtui and wpa_supplicant, the commands iwconfig, iwlist and dhclient are used and briefly explained in this tutorial.
How to Speed Up Package Downloads and Updates with apt-fast on Ubuntu 20.04
Have you ever experienced slow download speed when downloading or updating packages in Ubuntu, even if your network connection is working fine? This problem mainly occurs when you update and install packages for the first time after installing a new Ubuntu operating system. However, there is a way to work around this problem by speeding up the download speed with the apt-fast command in Linux.
Apt-fast is a shell script wrapper for “apt-get” and “aptitude” that harnesses the power of both axel and aria 2 download managers to speed up the download process. It improves download performance by downloading multiple packages per connection simultaneously and in parallel.
In this article, I will show you how to install and configure apt-fast to speed up the package update and download process in Ubuntu. We use Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for the description of the procedure mentioned in this article.
How and When to Create an Index in MySQL – Linux Hint
When it comes to performance optimization for MySQL databases, creating indexes is one of the best ways. SQL indexes help improve database performance by providing fast access to the data stored in the database.
An SQL index is not that different from a normal book index with a curated list of information and where you can find them.
In this tutorial, we will discuss when to create an SQL index because, although indexes can help optimize performance, they can also cause slow performance and other negative impacts. We shall also discuss how to create an index using a real database.
How to Copy a Table in MySQL – Linux Hint
There are some instances where we may need to copy a specific table from the same or a different database. For example, when performing backups or migrations, we might need to restore a table without restoring the entire database.
This tutorial will go over how to copy a table from a database into another table using MySQL CREATE and SELECT clauses.
How to Copy or Clone an Entire MySQL Database – Linux Hint
Backing up databases is a common task for many database users. For example, we might need to migrate the database from development to migration or even restore a copy of a corrupted database.
This tutorial will show you how to copy or clone an entire database, including all the data, indexes, and keys.
How to Use MySQLDump Utility to Backup MySQL or MariaDB Database – Linux Hint
MySQL databases come with a backup utility called MySQLdump. MySQLdump allows you to quickly backup a MySQL database from the command line. However, the MySQLdump tool is only useful if the database you wish to backup is up and running and accessible.
This tutorial will show you how to use the mysqldump tool to backup your databases from the terminal.
How to Apply MacOS Theme on Ubuntu 20.04? – Linux Hint
Linux systems already have many impressive built-in themes but you may get bored using them again and again.
The interesting thing about Linux distributions is you can change the whole machine environment by altering the themes anytime. It does not only give a new look to the operating system but also provides a distinct experience.
The macOS theme is undeniably the cleanest looking theme that any operating system has. How about getting the same theme on your Ubuntu? A collection of macOS themes is available on different online sources, pick any popular site and download your favorite theme from there.
How to Install and Configure a Restic Backup Utility – Linux Hint
It is vital to have the latest backup copies of your files, tools, and configurations in case of error, system failure, or a cyber attack. Having a backup allows you to restore your system to your most recent state with minimal downtime.
This tutorial will show you how to install and use the Restic Backup Utility on your machine.
How to LOOP in MySQL Stored Procedure – Linux Hint
A loop construct in SQL and major programming languages refers to a construct that repeatedly executes instructions provided that the specified condition is true. The set of instructions executed inside a loop can be a single query or a collection of commands leading to a larger query set.
In this tutorial, we will discuss how we can implement a MySQL loop within a procedure.
For this tutorial, we assume you are aware of how to work with the MySQL procedures.
What Is Nohup and How Do You Use It? - Make Tech Easier
There are a lot of commands available on Linux systems. There are some you’ll use multiple times a day and others generally reserved for special use cases. nohup is one such command. You won’t be using it every day, but you’ll be grateful it’s around when you need it. Here we show you what nohup is and how to use it.
LVM: How to Snapshot a Volume or Directory
Snapshots are the copy of a filesystem, partition or a volume at a specific time. When a snapshot is captured, it copies all the data from a filesystem. In case of data loss, this snapshot can also be used to recover data. In this tutorial, we will use the lvm tool to snapshot a volume or a directory.
How to Snapshot a Volume
In the previous tutorial (How to Create Logical Volumes and Filesystems), we have created two logical volumes (lv01, lv02) on top of a volume group (vg01). We also created filesystems on top of these logical volumes. Now in this tutorial, we will write some data in lv01 logical volume and then we will take a snapshot of this logical volume. After this, we will verify whether the snapshot contains the same data as lv01’s logical volume.
Linux “hostname” Command Examples
The “hostname” command in Linux is used to check the system name that is assigned to a Linux machine. However, this command can also be paired up with other different flags for getting different outputs. We will try to throw light on some examples of the “hostname” command in Linux in this article.
How to Use Btrfs on Synology NAS?
Synology officially supports the Btrfs filesystem on all of their NAS devices. The Btrfs filesystem has a lot of advantages over the traditional EXT4 filesystem.
How to Use MySQL Temporary Tables – Linux Hint
Except for a few who have exhaustively studied the MySQL documentation, not many database nuts know that MySQL has temporary tables. A temporary MySQL table is a type of table that allows us to store data temporarily in a single session.
This tutorial will take you on a deep dive into how MySQL temporary tables work, and how we can use them in our daily database tasks.
How to Truncate a Table in MySQL – Linux Hint
At this point, you may need to clean a table and all the data stored in it while preserving the table structure. In such a scenario, MySQL truncate clause is a very effective query.
This tutorial highlights how to use MySQL TRUNCATE statements to remove all the data in a database table.
MySQL TRUNCATE statement is part of the Data Definition Language statements. However, its functions are similar to the DELETE statement, making it seem a part of Data Manipulation Language.
To use the TRUNCATE statement, you must have the DROP privileges on the database.
How to Make a Kubernetes Helm Chart – Linux Hint
Helm is commonly referred to as Kubernetes’ package manager. Although it appears to be a basic package manager, it has more capabilities. Helm is a fully accessible project that was originally developed by DeisLabs and is now maintained by CNCF. Helm was created to give users the best way to handle all of the Kubernetes YAML files they build on Kubernetes projects.
Helm Charts are a set of Kubernetes YAML artifacts that can be distributed to your Kubernetes clusters as a single package. It also maintains a version history with all released maps allowing you to revert to an old iteration if anything unexpected happens. This chart comes with native Kubernetes assistance so you won’t have to write any complicated syntax files or something to get started with Helm. Simply drag your design files into a new chart and you are done.
Does MySQL Support Materialized Views? – Linux Hint
In the modern world, speed is key. When building applications and software with a database, we need fast access to data in the most minimal time possible. For that, we implement various database measures, including materialized views.
However, unlike PostgreSQL or Oracle Database, MySQL does not natively support materialized views, which can be a huge disadvantage. That, however, is no reason to stop using MySQL because it is a great database for major applications.
In this tutorial, we will quickly discuss what materialized views are, how they work, instances where they are applicable, and how to implement materialized views in MySQL.
How to convert a PNG file to JPG on Ubuntu
JPEG is a lossy compression file format for digital images. It can greatly reduce the amount of storage space used by a graphics file compared to the PNG format. This tutorial describes how to convert a PNG file to JPG on the shell. I use the GraphicsMagick command-line tool on my Ubuntu 20.04 system to do this; the same steps work on Debian and probably on other Linux distributions. GraphicsMagick is an improved version of the well-known tool ImageMagick.
Check and Repair All MySQL Databases on Ubuntu
The following command can be used to check and repair all MySQL databases on a Ubuntu or Debian Linux System. I've tested the commands on Ubuntu 20.04 and Debian 10.
3 Ways to install 1Password manager on Ubuntu 20.04/21.04 - Linux Shout
1Password for Linux is available to install and manage your password on your Ubuntu or Kali Linux. You will get the same feature as the Windows version including integration with system lock, inactivity, and suspension or integration with GNOME, KDE, and other window managers, as well as added, in addition to stability.
How to set up RStudio IDE on Linux
Rstudio IDE is a tool that allows users to be more productive with R as well as Python. It includes loads of useful features, from syntax-highlighting, direct code execution, and more. Here’s how to install Rstudio IDE on Linux.
Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa Install Guide – If Not True Then False
This is Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa full install guide. I install Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa using real PC.
1. Download, verify and create USB install media.
2. Boot and install Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa.
3. Upgrade new Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa installation.
How to Self-Host Using Bitwarden – Linux Hint
Bitwarden is a powerful open-source password manager app that allows you to customize and configure security for password management in a centralized location you control.
Bitwarden is highly customizable, lightweight, and provides users with an API and browser extension to help users manage their passwords efficiently. Bitwarden also provides a mobile application, allowing you to synchronize all your personal information across all your devices.
A self-hosted password manager is powerful and a better option since you are responsible for all the security and the features you deem fit. In case of compromise, you are in control of what happens to your data.
This tutorial will walk you through how to set up a personal password manager using Bitwarden and Docker.
WebSockets Tutorial – Linux Hint
WebSocket is standard protocol that is able to provide persistent connection between a server and a client. WebSockets are bidirectional, which means a server and client and send and receive data in the same channel, full-duplex communication protocol that is implemented on TCP/IP socket.
WebSockets were built to counter the limits of HTTP protocol.
First, in HTTP protocol, is not bidirectional. The client requests a specific resource on the server, once the server finds and sends the resource to the client, the connection is closed. This means that for a very active data flow, such as streaming service, there will be too much requests on the server.
WebSockets vs. HTTP/2 vs. SSE Compared – Linux Hint
There are three primary technologies or features when it comes to the world of data and server-client communication protocols: HTTP/2, SSE, and WebSockets. Depending on your point of view and requirements, either of these technologies can be competitors or allies.
This tutorial will break down what these technologies entail and what each one of them offers. This will help you understand and make a choice depending on the features you are looking for.
