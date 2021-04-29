antiX-19.4 available
The usual uploads of full, base, core and net for 32 and 64 bit architecture.
There are sysvinit versions and runit versions.
Note: the runit versions follow Debian’s implementation of it so it is not like how Void linux or Artix set up runit.
antiX-21 runit series will be closer to the Void/Artix way.
-
CSIRO's seL4 project shut down
In 2018, LWN covered a talk by Gernot Heiser about the seL4 project, which has developed an open-source operating system for safety-critical applications and gone to the trouble of proving its correctness. Much of that work has been done at CSIRO in Australia. Heiser has announced via Twitter that CSIRO's support for this project is being shut down, with the staff being redirected to artificial-intelligence projects.
IBM/Red Hat: Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 and More
Best File Encryption Apps for Linux
This article will cover a list of useful command line applications that can be used to encrypt and decrypt files on your Linux system. These apps use a variety of methods and algorithms to secure your files. Once you encrypt files using these methods, you should be able to decrypt them on any platform as long as it includes necessary apps and libraries required for encryption and decryption.
Games: Crusader Kings III, Victoria 3, Them's Fightin' Herds, PDXCON
