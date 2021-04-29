Games: Crusader Kings III, Victoria 3, Them's Fightin' Herds, PDXCON
-
Crusader Kings III gets a first major expansion with the Royal Court | GamingOnLinux
Due out sometime later this year, Crusader Kings III: Royal Court has been announced today as the first major expansion to the epic role-playing strategy game from Paradox.
Finally, an expansion fit for a king or queen or whatever. We get our very own throne, we can finally show off our might with shiny things. It's not all glory though, as always running a country (or many) has lots of demands placed upon you that you will need to deal with. Royal Court is the first major expansion for Crusader Kings III, Paradox Development Studio’s critically-acclaimed strategy role-playing game about the medieval world. Powerful rulers can establish the kind of court that inspires troubadours, decorating it with relics from family history and favouring subjects with the answers to their many problems.
-
Paradox Interactive finally announces the hotly anticipated Victoria 3 | GamingOnLinux
Paradox fans have been screaming for it for a long time and they've finally gone and done it, Victoria 3 is official and it's coming but no release date yet.
Speculation has been ripe for years, Paradox have joked about it but it's really happening. In this ultimate society simulator, players step back in time to the great Victorian Era of the 19th and early 20th centuries to master economics, diplomacy, and politics all for the sake of a better tomorrow in one of the most anticipated games in Paradox's history.
[...]
Just like previous titles developed in-house by the teams at PDS, it looks like it will once again be supporting Linux with it setup on Steam ready to have Linux system requirements once again (once they're finalised, it's all "TBC" right now).
-
Them's Fightin' Herds looks better than ever with the HD upgrade out now | GamingOnLinux
Them's Fightin' Herds is a wonderful fighting game that came to Linux officially recently, and with the 2.1.0 update that's out now it looks graphically better than ever.
-
Multiple Paradox titles free to play this weekend along with a big sale for PDXCON | GamingOnLinux
Paradox are running another PDXCON from today for the weekend, where we expect a new strategy game to be announced. To get things going Stellaris, Surviving Mars and Cities: Skylines are free to play for the weekend on Steam and a big sale is on. Each title also has a huge discount if you decide you wish to keep them.
For the new announcement, we don't have a clue what it will be - but since it's an internal Paradox title (they're not just publishing it), hopefully it will continue the tradition of Linux support. When we know, you will know!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 508 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
CSIRO's seL4 project shut down
In 2018, LWN covered a talk by Gernot Heiser about the seL4 project, which has developed an open-source operating system for safety-critical applications and gone to the trouble of proving its correctness. Much of that work has been done at CSIRO in Australia. Heiser has announced via Twitter that CSIRO's support for this project is being shut down, with the staff being redirected to artificial-intelligence projects.
IBM/Red Hat: Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 and More
Best File Encryption Apps for Linux
This article will cover a list of useful command line applications that can be used to encrypt and decrypt files on your Linux system. These apps use a variety of methods and algorithms to secure your files. Once you encrypt files using these methods, you should be able to decrypt them on any platform as long as it includes necessary apps and libraries required for encryption and decryption.
Games: Crusader Kings III, Victoria 3, Them's Fightin' Herds, PDXCON
Recent comments
3 min 58 sec ago
9 min 44 sec ago
49 min 56 sec ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
8 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago