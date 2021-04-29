Agile transformation is a complex organizational change, and successful implementation requires strong leadership and buy-in from everyone in the organization. If your organization is struggling to adopt Agile, it may not be clear what is hindering the transition. Let’s look at some common pitfalls, along with some tips to overcome them. Lack of team buy-in. Adopting Agile at the team level is critical. Remember, your teams are the ones responsible for making it all happen and delivering tangible results to customers. Decisions involve only C-level. Top leadership may be responsible for managing most of your organization’s operations, but if you want your team to respond, be proactive and support change, you must empower them to share their ideas and concerns. Agile transformation is possible only if you get everyone on the same page and excited for change.

Red Hat unveiled its Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift to make it easier for developers to get started with building Kubernetes-based applications using the same infrastructure and tools that they run in their application environments. The new solution provides a private OpenShift environment in a shared, multi-tenant cluster that is pre-configured with a set of developer tools. The tight integrations between the infrastructure and tools provide a safe environment for prototyping or building new applications, creating containers from source files or Docker files and more, according to the company. Red Hat also announced updates to many of its tools which can be coupled with the Developer Sandbox. Red Hat OpenShift 4.7 web console developer perspective makes it easier for developers to get started with new integrations and fully-customizable quick starts.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 is generally available to customers as of May 19, 2021. Delivered as part of the predictable, six-month cadence of RHEL releases 8.4 brings important features for hybrid cloud, edge deployments and enhancements for operators, developers and organizations standardized on RHEL.

In 2018, LWN covered a talk by Gernot Heiser about the seL4 project, which has developed an open-source operating system for safety-critical applications and gone to the trouble of proving its correctness. Much of that work has been done at CSIRO in Australia. Heiser has announced via Twitter that CSIRO's support for this project is being shut down, with the staff being redirected to artificial-intelligence projects.

Best File Encryption Apps for Linux This article will cover a list of useful command line applications that can be used to encrypt and decrypt files on your Linux system. These apps use a variety of methods and algorithms to secure your files. Once you encrypt files using these methods, you should be able to decrypt them on any platform as long as it includes necessary apps and libraries required for encryption and decryption.