CSIRO's seL4 project shut down

Friday 21st of May 2021 08:59:42 PM
OS
Security

In 2018, LWN covered a talk by Gernot Heiser about the seL4 project, which has developed an open-source operating system for safety-critical applications and gone to the trouble of proving its correctness. Much of that work has been done at CSIRO in Australia. Heiser has announced via Twitter that CSIRO's support for this project is being shut down, with the staff being redirected to artificial-intelligence projects.

CSIRO's seL4 project shut down

IBM/Red Hat: Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 and More

  • Stability plus innovation: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 is now GA

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 is generally available to customers as of May 19, 2021. Delivered as part of the predictable, six-month cadence of RHEL releases 8.4 brings important features for hybrid cloud, edge deployments and enhancements for operators, developers and organizations standardized on RHEL.

  • Red Hat announced Developer Sandbox and new solutions to help get started with Kubernetes

    Red Hat unveiled its Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift to make it easier for developers to get started with building Kubernetes-based applications using the same infrastructure and tools that they run in their application environments. The new solution provides a private OpenShift environment in a shared, multi-tenant cluster that is pre-configured with a set of developer tools. The tight integrations between the infrastructure and tools provide a safe environment for prototyping or building new applications, creating containers from source files or Docker files and more, according to the company. Red Hat also announced updates to many of its tools which can be coupled with the Developer Sandbox. Red Hat OpenShift 4.7 web console developer perspective makes it easier for developers to get started with new integrations and fully-customizable quick starts.

  • Agile: How to make your strategy succeed | The Enterprisers Project

    Agile transformation is a complex organizational change, and successful implementation requires strong leadership and buy-in from everyone in the organization. If your organization is struggling to adopt Agile, it may not be clear what is hindering the transition. Let’s look at some common pitfalls, along with some tips to overcome them. Lack of team buy-in. Adopting Agile at the team level is critical. Remember, your teams are the ones responsible for making it all happen and delivering tangible results to customers. Decisions involve only C-level. Top leadership may be responsible for managing most of your organization’s operations, but if you want your team to respond, be proactive and support change, you must empower them to share their ideas and concerns. Agile transformation is possible only if you get everyone on the same page and excited for change.

Best File Encryption Apps for Linux

This article will cover a list of useful command line applications that can be used to encrypt and decrypt files on your Linux system. These apps use a variety of methods and algorithms to secure your files. Once you encrypt files using these methods, you should be able to decrypt them on any platform as long as it includes necessary apps and libraries required for encryption and decryption. Read more

Games: Crusader Kings III, Victoria 3, Them's Fightin' Herds, PDXCON

  • Crusader Kings III gets a first major expansion with the Royal Court | GamingOnLinux

    Due out sometime later this year, Crusader Kings III: Royal Court has been announced today as the first major expansion to the epic role-playing strategy game from Paradox. Finally, an expansion fit for a king or queen or whatever. We get our very own throne, we can finally show off our might with shiny things. It's not all glory though, as always running a country (or many) has lots of demands placed upon you that you will need to deal with. Royal Court is the first major expansion for Crusader Kings III, Paradox Development Studio’s critically-acclaimed strategy role-playing game about the medieval world. Powerful rulers can establish the kind of court that inspires troubadours, decorating it with relics from family history and favouring subjects with the answers to their many problems.

  • Paradox Interactive finally announces the hotly anticipated Victoria 3 | GamingOnLinux

    Paradox fans have been screaming for it for a long time and they've finally gone and done it, Victoria 3 is official and it's coming but no release date yet. Speculation has been ripe for years, Paradox have joked about it but it's really happening. In this ultimate society simulator, players step back in time to the great Victorian Era of the 19th and early 20th centuries to master economics, diplomacy, and politics all for the sake of a better tomorrow in one of the most anticipated games in Paradox's history. [...] Just like previous titles developed in-house by the teams at PDS, it looks like it will once again be supporting Linux with it setup on Steam ready to have Linux system requirements once again (once they're finalised, it's all "TBC" right now).

  • Them's Fightin' Herds looks better than ever with the HD upgrade out now | GamingOnLinux

    Them's Fightin' Herds is a wonderful fighting game that came to Linux officially recently, and with the 2.1.0 update that's out now it looks graphically better than ever.

  • Multiple Paradox titles free to play this weekend along with a big sale for PDXCON | GamingOnLinux

    Paradox are running another PDXCON from today for the weekend, where we expect a new strategy game to be announced. To get things going Stellaris, Surviving Mars and Cities: Skylines are free to play for the weekend on Steam and a big sale is on. Each title also has a huge discount if you decide you wish to keep them. For the new announcement, we don't have a clue what it will be - but since it's an internal Paradox title (they're not just publishing it), hopefully it will continue the tradition of Linux support. When we know, you will know!

