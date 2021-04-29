$99 SBC runs Linux on RISC-V based Allwinner D1
RVBoards has launched a $99 “Nezha” SBC that runs Linux on the 1GHz Allwinner D1 SoC with a 64-bit, RISC-V XuanTie C906 core. The SBC provides 1GB RAM, GbE, HDMI, 2x USB, 40-pin, and LCD, cam, and audio add-ons.
RVBoards, a community project from PerXLab, has gone to Indiegogo to launch the first SBC built around the recently revealed, RISC-V architecture Allwinner D1 SoC. The open-spec, Linux supported Nezha SBC starts at $99. Prices move up to $170 for a fully configured model with touch-panel, mic array, and USB camera add-ons, which are also available separately.
Also: SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping - Phoronix
