Low Cost Raspberry Pi Alternative RISC-V Board Starts Crowdfunding
The 64bit RISC-V Raspberry Pi alternative we wrote about last month has turned up again, this time on Indiegogo, with a new name. The Nezha board, named after a protective deity in Chinese mythology, was also briefly listed for purchase directly from AliExpress but it seems that it has since been taken down. Nezha offers a low cost, point of entry into the RISC-V world for developers eager to try a new IoT platform.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 513 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Low Cost Raspberry Pi Alternative RISC-V Board Starts Crowdfunding
The 64bit RISC-V Raspberry Pi alternative we wrote about last month has turned up again, this time on Indiegogo, with a new name. The Nezha board, named after a protective deity in Chinese mythology, was also briefly listed for purchase directly from AliExpress but it seems that it has since been taken down. Nezha offers a low cost, point of entry into the RISC-V world for developers eager to try a new IoT platform.
Wine 6.9
The Wine development release 6.9 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - WPCAP library converted to PE. - Support for paper forms in the print spooler. - More math functions from Musl in the C runtime. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.9.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.9.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.9 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux - Phoronix
Dutch Digital Autonomy must be based on Free Software and Open Standards
"The Netherlands is losing grip on internet security, and is therefore in danger of losing control over democracy, the rule of law and the economic innovation system." This warning comes from the Cyber Security Council, a national and independent advisory body of the Dutch government and business community with members from the government, industry and academia. This warning comes from the Cyber Security Council, a national and independent advisory body of the Dutch government and business community with members from the government, industry and academia. In their recent advice, they do an urgent call on the Dutch Cabinet to take quick action to prevent that Dutch society and economy becomes too dependent on proprietary technology they can not control.
$99 SBC runs Linux on RISC-V based Allwinner D1
RVBoards has launched a $99 “Nezha” SBC that runs Linux on the 1GHz Allwinner D1 SoC with a 64-bit, RISC-V XuanTie C906 core. The SBC provides 1GB RAM, GbE, HDMI, 2x USB, 40-pin, and LCD, cam, and audio add-ons. RVBoards, a community project from PerXLab, has gone to Indiegogo to launch the first SBC built around the recently revealed, RISC-V architecture Allwinner D1 SoC. The open-spec, Linux supported Nezha SBC starts at $99. Prices move up to $170 for a fully configured model with touch-panel, mic array, and USB camera add-ons, which are also available separately. Also: SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping - Phoronix
Recent comments
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 52 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago