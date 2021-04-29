The UBSan ("UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer") tool is a very useful, yet relatively unknown member of the GNU/Linux Toolchain family. This tool can improve the security of an application by efficiently detecting several types of errors in the source code. It is a run time tool that reports errors as the program executes.

In this article we introduce and discuss the features of UBSan; we explain how to use it; and we provide some tips and tricks showing how to get the maximum benefit from this tool.

What is Undefined Behavior and How Does it Impact Application Security?

What is undefined behavior? Language specifications often fail to say what the compiler should do when code does not conform to expected values. For example, the C specification does not say what the result should be if an array is indexed with an out-of-bounds value, or what should happen if the shift amount is greater than the size of the expression in a bitwise shift. Since the result for these cases is unspecified, the compiler is free to generate any code that produces the correct result when the values are within the correct range, and ignore the possibility of incorrect values. This means that different compilers may handle these situations differently and in general the result of undefined behavior is unpredictable. The code may "work" with one compiler on certain hardware and not with another combination, it may "work" without optimization and fail with optimization or vice-versa. These situations generally point to an undefined behavior bug in the code.