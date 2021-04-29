Language Selection

Everything You Need to Know About CentOS Stream

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 22nd of May 2021 06:16:52 AM
Red Hat

Recently, CentOS was killed, which existed as a rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). You will still find the availability of CentOS Linux 8 and 7 but their support will end at the end of 2021 and 2024 (maintenance updates) respectively.

CentOS Stream will completely replace CentOS Linux as we know it. But, what is it? Is it meant to replace CentOS? Is it reliable enough?

In this article, we shall discuss everything briefly that you need to know about CentOS Stream.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Released with Improved Edge Computing Capabilities

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 comes about six months after RHEL 8.3 and introduces improvements to the edge computing capabilities by simplifying updates, adding the ability to use the OSTree repositories with OCI container images, and providing extra options for installing to disconnected systems. This release also simplifies Red Hat’s Cloud Access program to make it easier for users to consume content when deploying cloud-based systems, as well as to manage these systems using the Red Hat Insights ecosystem, which has been recently expended to to help provide a holistic view across your IT environments. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/20

    This week felt quite unspectacular, but maybe that’s just for me and because I already know what will expect us next week. And so will you, soon! Anyway, first we look back one week. Tumbleweed has seen 5 published snapshots (0513, 0514, 0515, 0517, and 0519).

  • Inmates will be petting dogs in the upcoming Prison Architect: Second Chances expansion

    Releasing on June 16, Paradox and Double Eleven confirmed today that Prison Architect: Second Chances is the next expansion for the prison building sim allowing you more ways to rehabilitate inmates. Offering up multiple new ways to ensure inmates get a chance at redemption, each program in Prison Architect: Second Chances offers a different means of rehabilitating a prisoner and changing their behaviour. These will include chatting to civilians, take on classes to prevent conflicts, pet a dog and more. After all, prison isn't just about being locked up right? Not everything deserves the key being thrown away. However, some inmates will reoffend so be prepared for the costs.

  • Working At Home Sucks. Moving Into An Office.

    In this boomer vlog, I go a lengthy rant about why working at home sucks and why I've recently rented an office for creating video content. I first started looking for some office space last summer, but a series of natural disasters derailed those plans until now.

  • Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #413: The Weekender LXXII

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • 7 best practices to ensure your CI/CD pipeline's security

    CI/CD security means fortifying everything that flows through your software pipeline with securing elements -- but the pipeline itself can be a target. Lock it down with these CI/CD protective steps.

  • Vulnerabilities in billions of Wi-Fi devices let hackers bypass firewalls
  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 21 May 2021
  • Foamin is a novel sensing method for detecting deformable gestures with conductive foam | Arduino Blog

    The field of soft tactile sensors is fascinating, as they grant robots the ability to move more freely or have greater granularity. Soft sensors also allow for human-computer interfaces to feel more interactive. However, previous sensors like these required multiple devices or complex wiring, making them difficult to use. To address these challenges, researchers from the University of Tokyo and Mercari R4D were able to come up with a way to integrate touch-sensitive pads onto a piece of foam, which they call “foamin.”

  • Apple App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook

    A federal judge on Friday grilled Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook over whether the iPhone maker's App Store profits from developers such as "Fortnite" maker Epic Games are justified and whether Apple faces any real competitive pressure to change its ways. Cook testified for more than two hours in Oakland, California, as the closing witness in Apple's defense against Epic's charges that the iPhone maker's App Store controls and commissions have created a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses. App makers including music service Spotify Technology, European regulators and U.S. politicians who question whether the company that once urged the world to 'think different' has now become too big and too powerful. At the end of testimony, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers questioned Cook, pressing him to concede that game developers generate most App Store revenue and help subsidize other apps on the store that pay no commission.

