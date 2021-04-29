17 true stories about switching to Linux
It's been 30 years since Linus Torvalds created Linux, way back in 1991, as a free alternative to Unix. In that time, it's grown from a niche project to a powerful, widely used operating system that sustains much of what's essential in modern computing—the cloud, the Internet of Things, supercomputers, the devices that kept students learning during a global pandemic, and much, much more. The Linux community is a passionate, dedicated, and effective advocate for the operating system in all its iterations, and that enthusiasm has translated into steadily increasing adoption.
There are many reasons and ways people come to Linux, but once they get here, most never turn back to the proprietary systems where they started. So we asked Opensource.com contributors to tell us how they began their tech journey with Linux. Their responses are a diverse and powerful testament about why Linux has withstood the test of time, continuously improving and gaining fans around the world.
Everything You Need to Know About CentOS Stream
Recently, CentOS was killed, which existed as a rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). You will still find the availability of CentOS Linux 8 and 7 but their support will end at the end of 2021 and 2024 (maintenance updates) respectively. CentOS Stream will completely replace CentOS Linux as we know it. But, what is it? Is it meant to replace CentOS? Is it reliable enough? In this article, we shall discuss everything briefly that you need to know about CentOS Stream.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Released with Improved Edge Computing Capabilities
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 comes about six months after RHEL 8.3 and introduces improvements to the edge computing capabilities by simplifying updates, adding the ability to use the OSTree repositories with OCI container images, and providing extra options for installing to disconnected systems. This release also simplifies Red Hat’s Cloud Access program to make it easier for users to consume content when deploying cloud-based systems, as well as to manage these systems using the Red Hat Insights ecosystem, which has been recently expended to to help provide a holistic view across your IT environments.
