Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy Android 12 update - SamMobile
Android 12 will prevent screenshots being automatically uploaded on Google Photos - GSMArena.com news
PUBG Mobile 1.4 Global Version: Android Users Now Can Download Game With APK Link | Step-by-step Guide Here
Android Circuit: Samsung Beats Apple, Google’s Surprising Store, Galaxy Z Roll Leaks
Most dangerous Android threat in years: Attackers threaten to take ‘complete control’ | Express.co.uk
Everything You Need to Know About CentOS Stream
Recently, CentOS was killed, which existed as a rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). You will still find the availability of CentOS Linux 8 and 7 but their support will end at the end of 2021 and 2024 (maintenance updates) respectively. CentOS Stream will completely replace CentOS Linux as we know it. But, what is it? Is it meant to replace CentOS? Is it reliable enough? In this article, we shall discuss everything briefly that you need to know about CentOS Stream.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Released with Improved Edge Computing Capabilities
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 comes about six months after RHEL 8.3 and introduces improvements to the edge computing capabilities by simplifying updates, adding the ability to use the OSTree repositories with OCI container images, and providing extra options for installing to disconnected systems. This release also simplifies Red Hat’s Cloud Access program to make it easier for users to consume content when deploying cloud-based systems, as well as to manage these systems using the Red Hat Insights ecosystem, which has been recently expended to to help provide a holistic view across your IT environments.
