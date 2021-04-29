Today in Techrights
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 22nd of May 2021 01:38:09 PM Filed under
- Hating Freenode or Its Owner Based on Distorted Version of History
- Nobody Loves the EPO (or EPC) Like the Staff Representatives and the Union, SUEPO
- We Need to Save Europe From the Lawlessness of EPO 'Mafia' (Corrupt Management That Doesn't Understand Patents or Law)
- Freenode Ads/Company Banners Are a 2-Decade Tradition Which Predates PIA/LTM
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 21, 2021
- [Meme] Appeal for Independence
- The EPO's War on Justice and Assault on the Law -- Part 16: The Mystery of the “Missing Signatures”
- Links 22/5/2021: antiX 19.4, Perl 5.34.0, and Wine 6.9 Released
- Links 21/5/2021: Tuxedo Infinity Book Pro 14 and Qualcomm Putting Linux on Chips
- Leaky and Freaky Patent Office
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 537 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
11 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 17 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 33 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
19 hours 19 min ago
21 hours 40 min ago
21 hours 41 min ago
23 hours 37 min ago
23 hours 59 min ago