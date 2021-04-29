today's howtos
-
How to play American Truck Simulator on Linux
American Truck Simulator is a truck simulator game developed by SCS Software. It’s a sequel to Euro Truck Simulator 2 and puts the player in charge of running an 18-wheeler truck across America. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play it on Linux.
-
How To Install Firefly III on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Firefly III on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Firefly III is a free, open-source personal finance management software written in PHP. It helps you keep track of your expenses, income, budgets, and others aspect of your finances from a self-hosted server in your own home and environment. Firefly III supports the use of budgets, categories, and tags. It can import data from external sources and it has many neat financial reports available.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Firefly III on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to set up ZFS ARC size on FreeBSD
When working with FreeBSD and ZFS, you will run into ZFS cache size problems. Not all FreeBSD servers are file servers. Some servers act as backup servers. Others might run Linux and Windows VM where you want those guest VMs to manage their own caching. It would help if you had tons of RAM for ZFS, but you may not have that luxury in real life. This page explains how to set up ZFS arc size on FreeBSD to work with less RAM to avoid the computer running out of memory in the kernel.
-
How to install OSU! Lazer on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install OSU! Lazer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu and Other Linux Distros | Technastic
Spotify is the largest music streaming platform if you go by the number of monthly users. Even though competitors such as Apple Music have caught up, it was Spotify that made music streaming popular. These days it is the preferred way of listening to music for many. Moreover, Spotify, unlike competitors, has its apps available on pretty much every platform that would let them build apps for it. Unlike Apple Music or YouTube Music, you can install Spotify on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions. If you love music. you must not miss these best music players for Ubuntu or other Linux distros.
-
Install Debian 11 Bullseye on VirtualBox - Linux Shout
Debian GNU / Linux version 11 (“Bullseye”) is the upcoming Distro that is already available in the form of releasee candidates while writing this article. Bullseye features Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS with long-term support up to at least its EOL (“End of Life “) In December 2022.
Apart from the Gnome 3.38 in the standard desktop, Debian 11 (“Bullseye”) also has KDE Plasma 5.20.5 to install with as well as KDE Applications 20.12.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.78. Apart from Version 11, other upcoming versions of Debian are Debian 12 (“Bookworm”) and Debian 13 which would be released in summer 2023 and 2025 respectively, just like the Bullseye in 2021 summer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 625 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
A Week In Tok
Tok now has a “slim mode”, for those who prefer a denser layout that follows IRC clients closer than it does mainstream messaging clients.
Security and Proprietary Software
ISO Codes API for KDE Frameworks
As mentioned in a previous post I’m looking into collecting, extending and unifying various APIs we have for dealing with countries, country subdivisions, timezones, languages, etc in a single library in KDE Frameworks. While a lot of this is still work in progress, at least some features are ready for a closer look. What is this about? A number of our applications rely on knowledge about geospatial features (ie. properties of a location). In some cases that is fairly obvious, like KDE Itinerary needing to know the timezone of your travel destination to accurately show times. More often this is more indirect though, e.g. the initial device setup suggesting the most likely language and timezone, to avoid the user having to search through lists with possibly hundreds of entries. And of course we want to have all this properly translated. Qt provides some of this via QLocale and in the 4 era there were additional features in KLocale and its associated classes in kdelibs. On top of that various libraries and applications carrying own code for this. There’s a KF6 Phabricator task for the goals and requirements, and there’s now a Gitlab work branch with the ongoing work, aiming at integration in the KI18n framework. A lot of this isn’t even new code but merely another iteration of things that already exist in other Frameworks, Plasma or applications. I’ll try to present the features in there in a few blog posts, as they become ready for testing.
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 15 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
20 hours 11 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
22 hours 38 min ago