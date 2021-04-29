ISO Codes API for KDE Frameworks
As mentioned in a previous post I’m looking into collecting, extending and unifying various APIs we have for dealing with countries, country subdivisions, timezones, languages, etc in a single library in KDE Frameworks. While a lot of this is still work in progress, at least some features are ready for a closer look.
What is this about?
A number of our applications rely on knowledge about geospatial features (ie. properties of a location). In some cases that is fairly obvious, like KDE Itinerary needing to know the timezone of your travel destination to accurately show times. More often this is more indirect though, e.g. the initial device setup suggesting the most likely language and timezone, to avoid the user having to search through lists with possibly hundreds of entries. And of course we want to have all this properly translated.
Qt provides some of this via QLocale and in the 4 era there were additional features in KLocale and its associated classes in kdelibs. On top of that various libraries and applications carrying own code for this.
There’s a KF6 Phabricator task for the goals and requirements, and there’s now a Gitlab work branch with the ongoing work, aiming at integration in the KI18n framework. A lot of this isn’t even new code but merely another iteration of things that already exist in other Frameworks, Plasma or applications.
I’ll try to present the features in there in a few blog posts, as they become ready for testing.
-
