Programming Leftovers
Boost your productivity with ZSH and Alacritty
In today’s article I would like to shine some light on my local terminal setup. My setup consists of ZSH and Alacritty. ZSH or the Z shell is an extended variant of the Bourne shell (bash). It comes with a few useful features and extensions. Many people use the ZSH mostly for nice shell prompts or tab completion. This article will be about more advanced features, like custom shortcuts. Alacritty is a terminal emulator written in Rust. It has native GPU support. GPU support alone is a dealbreaker (there are not so many GPU supported terminals in the Linux world besides Alacritty). The other feature I would like to focus on today is Alacritty’s new regex hints.
Setting Up a Secure Webapp - RESEARCHUT
As a person who prefers full access to data in the simplest format, while at the same time having it useful with latest technologies, my quest for trying things out is an ongoing activity.
Earlier, I blogged about my needs of collating news feeds in a simple format, readily accessible offline, while still being useful and aligned with the modern paradigm.
In today’s age, the other common aspect of our life, is digitization of moments. With the advent of great technology and affordable economics, the world now has access to great devices to capture moments in digital form. Most people, these days, are equipped with smart devices, like mobile phones, that come with pretty good image capturing devices. Our lives, our societies, how we interact; a lot of it is now built around the assumption of smart devices and digital services.
A lot of good things have happened of it. We are now able to send messages to people, securely, in a matter of seconds. We are now able to capture moments, which otherwise we’d often miss; all thanks to devices like smart mobile phones that most of all carry almost all along with us.
Installation of Jenkins on Ubuntu
Jenkins is a Java-built open-source Steady Integration (CI) and CD platform. Principally, Jenkins builds software program initiatives, checks and deploys them. This is likely one of the most sensible programming instruments you possibly can grasp, and immediately we will present you the way Jenkins is put in on Ubuntu 18.04. Use this highly effective tool to activate your VPS server!
Jenkins is cherished by groups of all sizes, for various language initiatives like Java, Ruby, Dot Internet, PHP and so forth. Jenkins is a platform that’s autonomous, and can be utilized on Home windows, Linux or every other working system.
3 Excellent Free Books to Learn LabVIEW - LinuxLinks
LabVIEW is a graphical programming language used by professional scientists and engineers as well as students, hobbyists and makers. It was designed to enable domain experts to build power systems quickly without getting bogged down in subsystem minutia.
LabVIEW has powerful features for simulation, control and DAQ applications.
Programs are called virtual instruments, or VIs, because their appearance and operation often imitate physical instruments, such as oscilloscopes and multimeters. LabVIEW contains a comprehensive set of tools for acquiring, analyzing, displaying, and storing data, as well as tools to help you troubleshoot the code you write.
LabVIEW is a proprietary product of National Instruments. Unlike other programming languages like C or Fortran, LabVIEW is not managed or specified by a third party standards committee such as the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and others.
A Week In Tok
Tok now has a “slim mode”, for those who prefer a denser layout that follows IRC clients closer than it does mainstream messaging clients.
Security and Proprietary Software
ISO Codes API for KDE Frameworks
As mentioned in a previous post I’m looking into collecting, extending and unifying various APIs we have for dealing with countries, country subdivisions, timezones, languages, etc in a single library in KDE Frameworks. While a lot of this is still work in progress, at least some features are ready for a closer look. What is this about? A number of our applications rely on knowledge about geospatial features (ie. properties of a location). In some cases that is fairly obvious, like KDE Itinerary needing to know the timezone of your travel destination to accurately show times. More often this is more indirect though, e.g. the initial device setup suggesting the most likely language and timezone, to avoid the user having to search through lists with possibly hundreds of entries. And of course we want to have all this properly translated. Qt provides some of this via QLocale and in the 4 era there were additional features in KLocale and its associated classes in kdelibs. On top of that various libraries and applications carrying own code for this. There’s a KF6 Phabricator task for the goals and requirements, and there’s now a Gitlab work branch with the ongoing work, aiming at integration in the KI18n framework. A lot of this isn’t even new code but merely another iteration of things that already exist in other Frameworks, Plasma or applications. I’ll try to present the features in there in a few blog posts, as they become ready for testing.
