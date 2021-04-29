today's leftovers
-
Live Embedded Event schedule published, 5 talks from Bootlin
The schedule for the next edition of Live Embedded Event has been published! This 100% online and free conference will take place on June 3rd, 2021. Thanks to the proposals received, the event will feature 4 tracks during the entire day, covering a wide range of topics: hardware for embedded systems, embedded Linux, RTOS, IoT, FPGA, RISC-V, and more.
-
From build-dir to venv — testing Python packages in Gentoo
A lot of Python packages assume that their tests will be run after installing the package. This is quite a reasonable assumption if you take that the tests are primarily run in dedicated testing environments such as CI deployments or test runners such as tox. However, this does not necessarily fit the Gentoo packaging model where packages are installed system-wide, and the tests are run between compile and install phases.
In great many cases, things work out of the box (because the modules are found relatively to the current directory), or require only minimal PYTHONPATH adjustments. In others, we found it necessary to put a varying amount of effort to create a local installation of the package that is suitable for testing.
In this post, I would like to shortly explore the various solutions to the problem we’ve used over the years, from simple uses of build directory to the newest ideas based on virtual environments.
-
Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 94
-
Microsoft vs Indian Farmers: Agri-Stacking the System
Based on press reports and government statements, Microsoft would help farmers with post- harvest management solutions by building a collaborative platform and capturing agriculture datasets such as crop yields, weather data, market demand and prices. In turn, this would create a farmer interface for ‘smart’ agriculture, including post-harvest management and distribution.
CropData will be granted access to a government database of 50 million farmers and their land records. As the database is developed, it will include farmers’ personal details, profile of land held (cadastral maps, farm size, land titles, local climatic and geographical conditions), production details (crops grown, production history, input history, quality of output, machinery in possession) and financial details (input costs, average return, credit history).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 620 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
A Week In Tok
Tok now has a “slim mode”, for those who prefer a denser layout that follows IRC clients closer than it does mainstream messaging clients.
Security and Proprietary Software
ISO Codes API for KDE Frameworks
As mentioned in a previous post I’m looking into collecting, extending and unifying various APIs we have for dealing with countries, country subdivisions, timezones, languages, etc in a single library in KDE Frameworks. While a lot of this is still work in progress, at least some features are ready for a closer look. What is this about? A number of our applications rely on knowledge about geospatial features (ie. properties of a location). In some cases that is fairly obvious, like KDE Itinerary needing to know the timezone of your travel destination to accurately show times. More often this is more indirect though, e.g. the initial device setup suggesting the most likely language and timezone, to avoid the user having to search through lists with possibly hundreds of entries. And of course we want to have all this properly translated. Qt provides some of this via QLocale and in the 4 era there were additional features in KLocale and its associated classes in kdelibs. On top of that various libraries and applications carrying own code for this. There’s a KF6 Phabricator task for the goals and requirements, and there’s now a Gitlab work branch with the ongoing work, aiming at integration in the KI18n framework. A lot of this isn’t even new code but merely another iteration of things that already exist in other Frameworks, Plasma or applications. I’ll try to present the features in there in a few blog posts, as they become ready for testing.
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 15 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
20 hours 11 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
22 hours 38 min ago