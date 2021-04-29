LabVIEW is a graphical programming language used by professional scientists and engineers as well as students, hobbyists and makers. It was designed to enable domain experts to build power systems quickly without getting bogged down in subsystem minutia. LabVIEW has powerful features for simulation, control and DAQ applications. Programs are called virtual instruments, or VIs, because their appearance and operation often imitate physical instruments, such as oscilloscopes and multimeters. LabVIEW contains a comprehensive set of tools for acquiring, analyzing, displaying, and storing data, as well as tools to help you troubleshoot the code you write. LabVIEW is a proprietary product of National Instruments. Unlike other programming languages like C or Fortran, LabVIEW is not managed or specified by a third party standards committee such as the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and others.

Jenkins is a Java-built open-source Steady Integration (CI) and CD platform. Principally, Jenkins builds software program initiatives, checks and deploys them. This is likely one of the most sensible programming instruments you possibly can grasp, and immediately we will present you the way Jenkins is put in on Ubuntu 18.04. Use this highly effective tool to activate your VPS server! Jenkins is cherished by groups of all sizes, for various language initiatives like Java, Ruby, Dot Internet, PHP and so forth. Jenkins is a platform that’s autonomous, and can be utilized on Home windows, Linux or every other working system.

As a person who prefers full access to data in the simplest format, while at the same time having it useful with latest technologies, my quest for trying things out is an ongoing activity. Earlier, I blogged about my needs of collating news feeds in a simple format, readily accessible offline, while still being useful and aligned with the modern paradigm. In today’s age, the other common aspect of our life, is digitization of moments. With the advent of great technology and affordable economics, the world now has access to great devices to capture moments in digital form. Most people, these days, are equipped with smart devices, like mobile phones, that come with pretty good image capturing devices. Our lives, our societies, how we interact; a lot of it is now built around the assumption of smart devices and digital services. A lot of good things have happened of it. We are now able to send messages to people, securely, in a matter of seconds. We are now able to capture moments, which otherwise we’d often miss; all thanks to devices like smart mobile phones that most of all carry almost all along with us.

In today’s article I would like to shine some light on my local terminal setup. My setup consists of ZSH and Alacritty. ZSH or the Z shell is an extended variant of the Bourne shell (bash). It comes with a few useful features and extensions. Many people use the ZSH mostly for nice shell prompts or tab completion. This article will be about more advanced features, like custom shortcuts. Alacritty is a terminal emulator written in Rust. It has native GPU support. GPU support alone is a dealbreaker (there are not so many GPU supported terminals in the Linux world besides Alacritty). The other feature I would like to focus on today is Alacritty’s new regex hints.

Security and Proprietary Software Colonial Pipeline CEO to testify on Capitol Hill in June following cyberattack [iophk: Windows TCO] Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount will testify in June before the House Homeland Security Committee at a hearing one month after the company was forced to shut down operations due to a devastating ransomware attack. The hearing, which will take place June 9, will focus on the pipeline attack, which resulted in gas shortages in several U.S. states, as well as how to strengthen critical infrastructure. The pipeline provides around 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel. Operations were disrupted after the ransomware attack on the company’s IT system forced the company to shut down the pipeline for almost a week to protect operational controls.

The Full Story of the Stunning RSA [Crack] Can Finally Be Told The RSA breach, when it became public days later, would redefine the cybersecurity landscape. The company’s nightmare was a wake-up call not only for the information security industry—the worst-ever [crack] of a cybersecurity firm to date—but also a warning to the rest of the world. Timo Hirvonen, a researcher at security firm F-Secure, which published an outside analysis of the breach, saw it as a disturbing demonstration of the growing threat posed by a new class of state-sponsored [attackers]. “If a security company like RSA cannot protect itself,” Hirvonen remembers thinking at the time, “how can the rest of the world?” The question was quite literal. The theft of the company's seed values meant that a critical safeguard had been removed from thousands of its customers’ networks. RSA's SecurID tokens were designed so that institutions from banks to the Pentagon could demand a second form of authentication from their employees and customers beyond a username and password—something physical in their pocket that they could prove they possessed, thus proving their identity. Only after typing in the code that appeared on their SecurID token (a code that typically changed every 60 seconds) could they gain access to their account.

How to Tell a Job Offer from an ID Theft Trap One of the oldest scams around — the fake job interview that seeks only to harvest your personal and financial data — is on the rise, the FBI warns. Here’s the story of a recent LinkedIn impersonation scam that led to more than 100 people getting duped, and one almost-victim who decided the job offer was too-good-to-be-true.

Fork Brute Force Attack Detection/Mitigation Still Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel A security module continues to be worked on for being able to detect and mitigate against fork/execute brute force attacks to Linux systems. The latest iteration of patches to be able to provide brute force attack mitigation against fork/exec abuse was sent out on Friday. This seventh spin on the patches reworks some of its tracking of statistical data and other improvements. See the earlier work on this Linux Security Module (LSM) covered in Linux Patches Aim To Provide Fork'ing Brute Force Attack Mitigation.