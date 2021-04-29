Ardour 6.7 Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) Released The open source Ardour Digital Audio Workstation for Linux, macOS and Windows has been updated to version 6.7. The new version comes with new workspace streamlined for recording. Ardour is a free software hard disk recorder and Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) application that runs on Linux, macOS, FreeBSD and Microsoft Windows. Ardour’s core user group are people who want to record, edit, mix and master audio and MIDI projects. It has the features you’d expect: multi-track high sample-rate recording, non-destructive editing (NDE) non-linear editing (NLE), VST/LV2 plug-in support for both FX and synths, MIDI and control surface support, and so on.

today's howtos Install Debian 11 Bullseye on Docker CE to test it - Linux Shout Debian 11 Bulleye is the upcoming Linux distro, thus if someone wants to test out its Command-line edition then Docker is the best way. Whereas people, those don’t know about Docker, it is a platform to create and run the virtual container to install the various application using the Docker Images. You can create these images by yourself or use the pre-built ones available on the Docker Hub repository.

15 Things to do after installing Linux Mint | FOSS Linux You may run into issues if you continue using Linux Mint in its default configuration. We have a list of the 15 things you must do after installing Linux Mint.

What Are Shell Builtin Commands and How to Identify Them? Shell builtins are, as the name suggests, commands that are built into the shell. This is because it's faster to run commonly used commands from RAM rather than looking them up on the hard drive. Shell developers figure that this is a good tradeoff as loading data from the memory is faster in comparison to disks. A common example in many modern shells is the cd command to change directories. Because you'll use this command many times in a single session, it makes sense to load it in the memory for faster execution.

5 Ways to Safely Download Software on Linux It is a common misconception that there are no viruses on Linux. The fact is: they do exist. Even though it's possible for you to check through your program files to find the infected file, it could take you months before you realize that your Linux system has been compromised. Trust is a delicate thing, and you shouldn’t just give it away easily. Just because something has been provided on the internet does not mean that you can trust it. You need to take certain steps to safeguard your OS and yourself. The security risks of negligence range from information theft and getting viruses, to having unauthorized user access to your Linux machine. Therefore, this article lists secure ways to download software on Linux.

Better URL management in NeoMutt with urlscan | Hund There’s one thing that doesn’t work ideal in Mutt or NeoMutt; URLs in messages. While my terminal emulator URxvt supports URLs and I can copy and open URLs, it’s not an ideal workflow when there’s a bunch of URLs in a single message. Thankfully, this is where urlscan comes in the picture and saves the day. urlscan is a piece of software that extract URLs from any message (or any text file) and then allow the user to select and open any URL in the default web browser. I use the text based web browser Lynx to render HTML messages. It usually looks like this: As you can see, there’s no visible URLs. They’re all grouped down at the bottom of the message, without any context. This can make it hard to figure out which URL I’m interested in, especially when they’re all annoying obfuscated tracking links. This is where urlscan comes in. When I press Ctrl+B, it opens urlscan and presents me the URLs with some context: