Shows and Videos: Linux Action News, This Week in Linux, OniVi, and Fedora 34 |
Linux Action News 190
Our take on the Freenode exodus, Linux Apps going public in ChromeOS, and Red Hat's desktop hiring spree.
Plus the new Firefox security features in beta, great news for F-Droid, and Apple transfers CUPS to a new home.
This Week in Linux 152: Freenode IRC Fiasco, SUSE IPO, RHEL 8.4, Element, Sublime Text, Wine
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we got a ton of big news. We’ve got distro news from Red Hat for RHEL 8.4, SUSE made a lot of announcements at SUSECON, we’ve got a new release from GeckoLinux making some interesting changes. In App News, we’ll talk about the latest releases of the popular text editor, Sublime Text and Element’s new featured called Spaces and why I’m excited for it. Then we’ll just into the Hardware space with new laptops from Entroware and Tuxedo Computers plus a really cool hardware topic involving Space and Satellites. Later in the show, we’ve got a topic to cover that has quite a bit of Drama attached to it, that is the news regarding the situation around Freenode IRC network. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
OniVim 2: The Only Useful Graphical Vim Client
I've known about OniVim 2 for quite a while but I've only just recently got around to actually testing it, and I'm really surprised by how good this gui vim client actually is, most of the ones I've tried I literally cannot see any purpose for.
Fedora 34 | This is the ABSOLUTE Best Linux Distro of 2021 Yet (NEW RELEASE!)
What's NEW In Fedora 34? GNOME 40, Boosted Performance With ZSTD Compression, Smoother System with Systemd-OOMD. Linux Kernel 5.11, and an ABSOLUTELY NEW EXPERIENCE.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.12.6, 5.10.39, 5.4.121, 4.19.191, 4.14.233, 4.9.269 , and 4.4.269
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.6 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.39 Linux 5.4.121 Linux 4.19.191 Linux 4.14.233 Linux 4.9.269 Linux 4.4.269
CentOS SIG To Help Get Community CentOS Stream Features Into Next RHEL Releases
With CentOS Stream to be the upstream of Red Hat Enterprise Linux moving forward, a CentOS special interest group is being formed that is driven by Red Hat stakeholders in helping to ensure technically interesting CentOS Stream changes made by community members are evaluated and primed for inclusion into future Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases. The CentOS Stream Feature Request SIG was publicly proposed this week and already voted on -- and approved -- by the CentOS board. This special interest group is all about making sure that interesting features by the community / non-Red-Hat members are evaluated and make it into the next RHEL releases with this SIG serving as the shim between CentOS Stream and Red Hat's internal processes and criteria for new feature handling.
Ardour 6.7 Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) Released
The open source Ardour Digital Audio Workstation for Linux, macOS and Windows has been updated to version 6.7. The new version comes with new workspace streamlined for recording. Ardour is a free software hard disk recorder and Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) application that runs on Linux, macOS, FreeBSD and Microsoft Windows. Ardour’s core user group are people who want to record, edit, mix and master audio and MIDI projects. It has the features you’d expect: multi-track high sample-rate recording, non-destructive editing (NDE) non-linear editing (NLE), VST/LV2 plug-in support for both FX and synths, MIDI and control surface support, and so on.
