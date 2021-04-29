Ardour 6.7 Open-Source DAW Released with Dedicated “Recorder” Tab, Many Improvements
Ardour 6.7 comes about three months after Ardour 6.6 and introduces a dedicated "Recorder" tab or window that offers some advantages when recoding audio. For example, it provides a more compact view of the record and monitor status, a simplified timeline, support for renaming hardware inputs to match the studio connections, as well as a high-precision meter with peak-hold for every hardware input.
The new release also introduces a new "Streaming" preset option for the export feature that defines the right defaults, especially loudness levels, for popular audio streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, SoundCloud, or YouTube, and allows you to import SMF (MIDI) cue markers as global markers.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.12.6, 5.10.39, 5.4.121, 4.19.191, 4.14.233, 4.9.269 , and 4.4.269
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.6 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.39 Linux 5.4.121 Linux 4.19.191 Linux 4.14.233 Linux 4.9.269 Linux 4.4.269
CentOS SIG To Help Get Community CentOS Stream Features Into Next RHEL Releases
With CentOS Stream to be the upstream of Red Hat Enterprise Linux moving forward, a CentOS special interest group is being formed that is driven by Red Hat stakeholders in helping to ensure technically interesting CentOS Stream changes made by community members are evaluated and primed for inclusion into future Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases. The CentOS Stream Feature Request SIG was publicly proposed this week and already voted on -- and approved -- by the CentOS board. This special interest group is all about making sure that interesting features by the community / non-Red-Hat members are evaluated and make it into the next RHEL releases with this SIG serving as the shim between CentOS Stream and Red Hat's internal processes and criteria for new feature handling.
Ardour 6.7 Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) Released
The open source Ardour Digital Audio Workstation for Linux, macOS and Windows has been updated to version 6.7. The new version comes with new workspace streamlined for recording. Ardour is a free software hard disk recorder and Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) application that runs on Linux, macOS, FreeBSD and Microsoft Windows. Ardour’s core user group are people who want to record, edit, mix and master audio and MIDI projects. It has the features you’d expect: multi-track high sample-rate recording, non-destructive editing (NDE) non-linear editing (NLE), VST/LV2 plug-in support for both FX and synths, MIDI and control surface support, and so on.
