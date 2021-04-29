CentOS SIG To Help Get Community CentOS Stream Features Into Next RHEL Releases With CentOS Stream to be the upstream of Red Hat Enterprise Linux moving forward, a CentOS special interest group is being formed that is driven by Red Hat stakeholders in helping to ensure technically interesting CentOS Stream changes made by community members are evaluated and primed for inclusion into future Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases. The CentOS Stream Feature Request SIG was publicly proposed this week and already voted on -- and approved -- by the CentOS board. This special interest group is all about making sure that interesting features by the community / non-Red-Hat members are evaluated and make it into the next RHEL releases with this SIG serving as the shim between CentOS Stream and Red Hat's internal processes and criteria for new feature handling.

Ardour 6.7 Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) Released The open source Ardour Digital Audio Workstation for Linux, macOS and Windows has been updated to version 6.7. The new version comes with new workspace streamlined for recording. Ardour is a free software hard disk recorder and Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) application that runs on Linux, macOS, FreeBSD and Microsoft Windows. Ardour’s core user group are people who want to record, edit, mix and master audio and MIDI projects. It has the features you’d expect: multi-track high sample-rate recording, non-destructive editing (NDE) non-linear editing (NLE), VST/LV2 plug-in support for both FX and synths, MIDI and control surface support, and so on.