Systemd-Free antiX 19.4 Arrives with More Installer Options, Latest IceWM, and More

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Sunday 23rd of May 2021 08:46:30 AM Filed under
Linux

Dubbed “Grup Yorum” and based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, antiX 19.4 arrives about seven months after the antiX 19.3 release and introduces more installer options for those who want to fully customize their installations, such as frugal install support for encrypted partitions.

Furthermore, the new antiX release adds the SeaMonkey free and open-source Internet suite by default in the Full and Base editions, as well as the terminal-based ytfzf tool for opening and downloading YouTube videos as a drop-in replacement for mps-tube.

Multimedia Production Distro AV Linux Has a New Release, Here’s What’s Changed

Still derived from the lightweight MX Linux distribution, version 19.3 “patito feo” to be more precise, the AV Linux 2021.05.22 release is now available for download with a bunch of interesting changes. For example, the 64-bit version is now also available in a variant with the Openbox window manager alongside the variant with the full Xfce desktop environment, and includes various background helper scripts for Openbox. As expected, this version doesn’t feature Xfce’s window manager (xfwm), nor the xfdesktop package. Read more

Android Leftovers

Ardour 6.7 Open-Source DAW Released with Dedicated “Recorder” Tab, Many Improvements

Ardour 6.7 comes about three months after Ardour 6.6 and introduces a dedicated "Recorder" tab or window that offers some advantages when recoding audio. For example, it provides a more compact view of the record and monitor status, a simplified timeline, support for renaming hardware inputs to match the studio connections, as well as a high-precision meter with peak-hold for every hardware input. The new release also introduces a new "Streaming" preset option for the export feature that defines the right defaults, especially loudness levels, for popular audio streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, SoundCloud, or YouTube, and allows you to import SMF (MIDI) cue markers as global markers. Read more

