today's howtos
-
Install, Configure & Use Fail2ban on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server
Bloggers and Developers who are running and managing their own servers, well of course they are responsible for its security as well. If in today’s world we don’t give heed to security then there is the possibility that our server would become a target of attackers – and cause damage. Well, although there are various online WAF, however, to harden the server an open-source program is available called Fail2Ban. It ensures that the IP address of an attacker is blocked for a certain period of time after several unsuccessful attempts and thus prevents an unlimited number of attempts that could later lead to finding out the password.
-
How to install Lubuntu from a USB drive | FOSS Linux
Lubuntu is an open-source Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. The OS is super light, has fewer resource requirements, and uses the LXQT modern desktop environment. Before you initiate the installation process of Lubuntu, you need to download the correct Iso image that matches your computer’s specs.
Lubuntu supports 64-bit operating systems with an up-to-date release every six months for short-term support versions and a long-term version release every 2 years. It is unfortunate for 32-bit system users since they dropped releasing new versions for Operating systems below 18.04LTS. However, the 18.04LTS for the 32-bit system is supported until 2021.
As discussed earlier, you realized that Lubuntu offers two types of releases. The Long-Term Support (LTS) is recommended to many because its image is fully supported to function well with updates via the kernel and short-term support, which is less supported than the long-term support. LTS is generally supported for as long as three years.
-
Install and Use XRDP on Ubuntu for Remote Desktop Connection
This is a beginner’s guide that shows the steps you need to follow for setting up XRDP on Ubuntu-based Linux distributions. With this, you can access your Ubuntu system from a different computer and use it graphically.
-
How to install Tomcat 9 on Ubuntu / Debian
Tomcat is an open-source web server for Java-based web applications. It is used in development with Spring and JSP. In this guide, you will learn how to install and configure Tomcat version 9 on Ubuntu, Debian, or any of their derivatives.
Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server, allowing you to execute java code. It can execute Java-related technologies such as Java Servlet, JSP, Java Expression Language, WebSockets, etc. Being open-source, Tomcat is mainly developed and maintained by open community developers under the Apache software foundation.
So let’s how to install and configure Tomcat in Ubuntu or Debian and demonstrate a JSP program.
-
Setting up PostgreSQL 13.2 on Server Fedora 34
-
How to add shadows to transparent images using CSS
This is an transparent image that I made in Inkscape. The shadows is added with CSS.
-
Rock Pi 4 Plus SBC gets Rockchip OP1 processor, eMMC flash pre-loaded with Twister OS Armbian
The low-cost Rock Pi 4 SBC was unveiled in 2018 with a Rockchip RK3399 processor, up to 4GB RAM, and Raspberry Pi 3 form factor. Rock Pi 4 Plus builds on the relatively popular single board computer with an upgrade to Rockchip OP1 processor, which is a higher performance RK3399 SoC typically used in Chromebooks and ASUS Tinker Board 2. The new board also adds 16 to 128 GB eMMC flash, instead of relying on an optional eMMC module, and will come pre-loaded with Twister OS Armbian lightweight desktop OS based upon Armbian Focal 20.04.1 LTS (aarch64) for Rockchip RK3399-based SBCs.
Top 10 reasons to install elementary OS
Elementary OS is fast privacy concerning Windows and macOS replacement. This OS is designed with an emphasis on security, user-friendliness, and beauty. If you cherish the look and feel of macOS, then you should try out the Elementary OS. It is ranked as one of the easiest to use Linux distros ever. You might have come across this exciting operating system or plan to install it in the future, and you have no clue where to begin and why to install it. Here is a comprehensive guide on why you should install the elementary OS.
today's howtos
Libreboot 20210522 released!
Libreboot is free (as in freedom) boot firmware, which initializes the hardware (e.g. memory controller, CPU, peripherals) in your computer so that software can run. Libreboot then starts a bootloader to load your operating system. It replaces the proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware typically found on a computer. Libreboot is compatible with specifical computer models that use the Intel/AMD x86 architecture. Libreboot works well with GNU+Linux and BSD operating systems. The last Libreboot release, version 20160907, was released on September 7th in 2016. This new release, Libreboot 20210522, is being released today on May 22nd, 2021. This is a testing release, so expect there to be some bugs. Every effort has been made to ensure reliability on all boards, however. You can find this release in the testing directory on Libreboot release mirrors. If you check in the stable directory, you’ll still only find the 20160907 release in there, so please ensure that you check the testing directory!
