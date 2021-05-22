Best EPUB Readers For Linux In 2021
EPUB is the short form of Electronic Publication and you might have seen number of book that you have downloaded from internet in this format. Yes this is a common e-book format used by many E-Book software. In this post, we have listed out the some of the top and the best EPUB readers for Linux based operating systems exclusively in 2021.
Rock Pi 4 Plus SBC gets Rockchip OP1 processor, eMMC flash pre-loaded with Twister OS Armbian
The low-cost Rock Pi 4 SBC was unveiled in 2018 with a Rockchip RK3399 processor, up to 4GB RAM, and Raspberry Pi 3 form factor. Rock Pi 4 Plus builds on the relatively popular single board computer with an upgrade to Rockchip OP1 processor, which is a higher performance RK3399 SoC typically used in Chromebooks and ASUS Tinker Board 2. The new board also adds 16 to 128 GB eMMC flash, instead of relying on an optional eMMC module, and will come pre-loaded with Twister OS Armbian lightweight desktop OS based upon Armbian Focal 20.04.1 LTS (aarch64) for Rockchip RK3399-based SBCs.
Top 10 reasons to install elementary OS
Elementary OS is fast privacy concerning Windows and macOS replacement. This OS is designed with an emphasis on security, user-friendliness, and beauty. If you cherish the look and feel of macOS, then you should try out the Elementary OS. It is ranked as one of the easiest to use Linux distros ever. You might have come across this exciting operating system or plan to install it in the future, and you have no clue where to begin and why to install it. Here is a comprehensive guide on why you should install the elementary OS.
Libreboot 20210522 released!
Libreboot is free (as in freedom) boot firmware, which initializes the hardware (e.g. memory controller, CPU, peripherals) in your computer so that software can run. Libreboot then starts a bootloader to load your operating system. It replaces the proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware typically found on a computer. Libreboot is compatible with specifical computer models that use the Intel/AMD x86 architecture. Libreboot works well with GNU+Linux and BSD operating systems. The last Libreboot release, version 20160907, was released on September 7th in 2016. This new release, Libreboot 20210522, is being released today on May 22nd, 2021. This is a testing release, so expect there to be some bugs. Every effort has been made to ensure reliability on all boards, however. You can find this release in the testing directory on Libreboot release mirrors. If you check in the stable directory, you’ll still only find the 20160907 release in there, so please ensure that you check the testing directory!
