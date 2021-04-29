Linux 5.13-rc3
Hmm. rc3 is when usually the other shoe drops, and we start having a lot more fixes for fallout from the merge window. Not so this time. It's been a very calm rc3 week, and at least in pure number of commits this is the smallest rc3 we've had in the 5.x series. Considering that the merge window was not in any way small, this is a bit surprising, but I suspect it's one of those "not everybody sent in fixes this week" things that will rectify itself next week. I got no networking pull this week, for example. Anyway, enjoy the small rc while you can. I don't think there are any huge and scary issues going on, and the appended shortlog certainly doesn't have anything that I would consider odd or unusual. If anything, maybe some of the fallout from the umn brouhaha stands out. The diff looks normal too, with about 60% drivers (gpu, habanalabs and sound is most noticeable, but there's noise elsewhere too). Other than that, it's arch updates (x86, powerpc, arm64), filesystems (btrfs, cifs, xfs) and some tooling work. And a bit of noise elsewhere (locking, vm, signal info). For details, see the shortlog (or for even more details, the git tree itself, of course). Linus
Also: Linux 5.13-rc3 Released With The UMN Reverts+Fixes But Otherwise Small
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 353 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Megi’s PinePhone kernel updates bring battery life, performance improvements
Until recently one of the main things keeping the PinePhone from being a smartphone most people could use as a daily driver was battery life – when my PinePhone arrived in September, 2020 I couldn’t find an operating system that would offer more than a day or so of battery life while idle, let alone during active use. But thanks to an active development community, PinePhone battery life is getting better all the time. Now developer Megi, who maintains a custom Linux kernel optimized for Pine64’s Linux phone, says the latest versions offer support for up to 6 days of standby or idle time. And that’s just one of many improvements in Megi’s Linux 5.12 and 5.13 kernels.
The Shutter Screenshot Tool Finally Ported to GTK3
By releasing version 0.96, the feature-rich screenshot application is finally ported to GTK3, making first step to get back to Ubuntu universe repository. Shutter 0.96 does no longer depends on goocanvas, Gnome wnck, GTK2 version of image viewer widget, unique and appindicator module. Instead, it now requires GTK3 version of image viewer widget, GooCanvas2, and libwnck-3. The release also remove the option “Captures only a section of the window”. because it didn’t work with the way how modern Qt and Gtk were drawing their windows anyway.
Games: GamingOnLinux, Cloud Gaming, and Steam on ChromeOS
today's howtos
Recent comments
5 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 56 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago