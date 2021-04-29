Until recently one of the main things keeping the PinePhone from being a smartphone most people could use as a daily driver was battery life – when my PinePhone arrived in September, 2020 I couldn’t find an operating system that would offer more than a day or so of battery life while idle, let alone during active use. But thanks to an active development community, PinePhone battery life is getting better all the time. Now developer Megi, who maintains a custom Linux kernel optimized for Pine64’s Linux phone, says the latest versions offer support for up to 6 days of standby or idle time. And that’s just one of many improvements in Megi’s Linux 5.12 and 5.13 kernels.

With recently showing desktops and servers enjoying better performance on Ubuntu 21.04 through high end hardware like Xeon Ice Lake, you might be wondering what this means for mobile Linux performance... Here are some quick weekend benchmarks of the Dell XPS laptop with Core i7 1165G7 "Tiger Lake" on Ubuntu 20.10 versus 21.04. Curious if these Ubuntu 21.04 performance improvements carried through to Intel-powered laptops, I ran some benchmarks on a Core i7 1165G7 laptop across the two latest Ubuntu releases.

The Forge rendering framework that picked up Vulkan and Linux support a few years back is out this week with a new release. This cross-platform rendering framework can be used by game engines for helping with much of the graphics heavy lifting. Notable with The Forge 1.48 is support for Variable Rate Shading, MSAA being implemented, run-time graphics API switching, a new Python-based shader language translator for going from their FSL shaders to the native graphics language shaders, OpenGL ES 2.0 support improvements, and a variety of other graphics rendering enhancements.

When I was a performance consultant I'd show up to random companies who wanted me to fix their computer performance issues. If they trusted me with a login to their production servers, I could help them a lot quicker. To get that trust I knew which tools looked but didn't touch: Which were observability tools and which were experimental tools. "I'll start with observability tools only" is something I'd say at the start of every engagement.

The Shutter Screenshot Tool Finally Ported to GTK3 By releasing version 0.96, the feature-rich screenshot application is finally ported to GTK3, making first step to get back to Ubuntu universe repository. Shutter 0.96 does no longer depends on goocanvas, Gnome wnck, GTK2 version of image viewer widget, unique and appindicator module. Instead, it now requires GTK3 version of image viewer widget, GooCanvas2, and libwnck-3. The release also remove the option “Captures only a section of the window”. because it didn’t work with the way how modern Qt and Gtk were drawing their windows anyway.