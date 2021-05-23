today's howtos
Install, Configure & Use Fail2ban on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server
Bloggers and Developers who are running and managing their own servers, well of course they are responsible for its security as well. If in today’s world we don’t give heed to security then there is the possibility that our server would become a target of attackers – and cause damage. Well, although there are various online WAF, however, to harden the server an open-source program is available called Fail2Ban. It ensures that the IP address of an attacker is blocked for a certain period of time after several unsuccessful attempts and thus prevents an unlimited number of attempts that could later lead to finding out the password.
How to install Fail2ban on Debian 10 or 11 Bullseye
fail2ban is a package of client, server, and configuration files that uses to protect the system from various malicious attacks. It secures Linux server services against Denial of Service (DoS) as well. Whereas, other basic functions are monitor log files, searches for predefined patterns, and temporarily block IP addresses. It is published under the GNU General Public License Version 2 and is based on Python.
It can run in the background (as a demon) as well as in the foreground. The program is useful, for example, in ssh server you want to limit the number of login attempts. The fail2ban program examines the system’s log files for failed login attempts and then blocks the attacker’s Internet address (IP) for a certain period of time.
How to Install Themes in Ubuntu
Many themes from Ubuntu’s software repositories can be installed in a terminal window. Some themes must be manually extracted using Archive Manager. To apply installed themes in Ubuntu, you must download and install GNOME Tweaks from the Ubuntu Software Center.
How to install the PokeMMO launcher on a Chromebook as an APK
Today we are looking at how to install the PokeMMO launcher on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install Flightgear on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install Flightgear on Deepin 20.2.
Setup Wireless interface on Ubuntu
Setting up the wireless interface on Ubuntu Linux is likely one of the first things you'll need to do after installing the operating system and booting into it for the first time. As long as you have the proper hardware, Ubuntu can easily connect to Wi-Fi networks configured with various types of security like WEP, WPA, and WPA2.
In this guide, we will cover the step by step instructions to connect to a Wi-Fi network from the GNOME GUI (the default desktop environment) on Ubuntu. We will also show how to connect to Wi-Fi from command line, which is handy in the case of headless servers or those running without a desktop environment. Follow along with us below to find out how.
How to Create Your Own Repository for Packages on Debian
There are various reasons why you would want to build your own local repository. It is a great way to create a local mirror repository for caching frequently used packages used by many computers to save bandwidth usage, or you might have a few modified packages that you want to make internally available for the dev team.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to easily create a local Debian package repository, compatible with Debian and Ubuntu versions.
How to install MySQL 8.0 in Debian | LibreByte
MySQL is a fast, efficient, secure, stable, easy-to-use, multi-platform, multi-threaded, multi-user, and well-documented relational database manager/server. Currently Oracle guides the development of MySQL, however the community version is available under the GPL license so it is still free software.
How to Monitor Linux System with Glances Command
In the past, we have covered quite a number of command-line monitoring tools in Linux. These include vmstat, htop and top command to mention a few. The top command is the most widely used command since it comes preinstalled and gives a real-time performance of the system in addition to displaying the running processes. In this guide, we will pay more attention to an intuitive and user-friendly command-line tool known as glances.
Based in Python, Glances is a free and opensource cross-platform command-line monitoring tool that provides a wealth of information about your system’s performance. You can monitor system metrics such as memory & CPU utilization, network bandwidth, Disk I/O, File systems, and running processes to mention a few.
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.13-rc3
Hmm. rc3 is when usually the other shoe drops, and we start having a lot more fixes for fallout from the merge window. Not so this time. It's been a very calm rc3 week, and at least in pure number of commits this is the smallest rc3 we've had in the 5.x series. Considering that the merge window was not in any way small, this is a bit surprising, but I suspect it's one of those "not everybody sent in fixes this week" things that will rectify itself next week. I got no networking pull this week, for example. Anyway, enjoy the small rc while you can. I don't think there are any huge and scary issues going on, and the appended shortlog certainly doesn't have anything that I would consider odd or unusual. If anything, maybe some of the fallout from the umn brouhaha stands out. The diff looks normal too, with about 60% drivers (gpu, habanalabs and sound is most noticeable, but there's noise elsewhere too). Other than that, it's arch updates (x86, powerpc, arm64), filesystems (btrfs, cifs, xfs) and some tooling work. And a bit of noise elsewhere (locking, vm, signal info). For details, see the shortlog (or for even more details, the git tree itself, of course). LinusAlso: Linux 5.13-rc3 Released With The UMN Reverts+Fixes But Otherwise Small
today's leftovers
Kernel (Linux), Graphics and More
