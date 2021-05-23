today's leftovers Are "Mainstream" Linux Distros Better? Sometimes, I ramble on for long periods of time in front of the camera. Today's video is a great example of this. I read a viewer email that asks several important questions regarding transitioning from "noob" to "power user", if distros matter, and if desktop environments matter.

First experience with XFCE Today, we're going to take a look at the last major desktop environment that I have never really touched, and that's XFCE. This is the first video in a series that will cover the desktop, the default apps, and the customization options.

The Floor Moves! You can imagine the microprocessors needed to control all of this are pretty minimal. The team used an Arduino, I'd opt for the Raspberry Pi Pico, but you could use whatever you wanted - it's not a difficult control problem.

Utkarsh Gupta: Hello, Canonical! o/ Today marks the 90th day of me joining Canonical to work on Ubuntu full-time! So since it’s been a while already, this blog post is long due. :) [...] Those who know, they know that this is really very exciting for me because Canonical has been a dream company for me, for real (more about this below!). And hey, this is my first job, ever, so all the more reason to be psyched about, isn’t it? ^_^

Window decorations revisited (or: using the right tool for the job) KDE’s approach is so much better and more sane than the CSDs in GNOME. CSDs have wreaked havoc in the world of GTK desktops, with Xfce in particular suffering hard due to its use of Xfwm, causing a giant rift between the looks of Xfwm and the CSDs of many GTK applications. The main issue here is that a title bar is a title bar for a reason – I don’t want it littered with buttons and other widgets that belong to the application, not the window.

3 reasons to learn Java in 2021 | Opensource.com Java was released in 1995, making it 26 years old as I'm writing this. It was proprietary at first, but in 2007, Java was released as open source under the GPL. To understand what makes Java important, you have to understand the problem it claims to solve. Then you can understand why and how it benefits developers and users. The best way to understand what Java solves is to develop software, but just using software is a good start, too. As a developer, your troubles are likely to begin when you send software that works perfectly on your own computer to some other computer; it probably won't work. It should work, but as any programmer knows, something always gets overlooked. This is compounded when you try the software on another operating system (OS). It's why there are so many download buttons on any given software site: a button for Windows, for macOS, for Linux, for mobiles, and sometimes even more. [...] All the popular programming languages have great support systems in place. It's what makes popular languages popular. They all have lots of libraries; there are integrated development environments (IDEs) or IDE extensions for them, example code, free and paid training, and communities of developers. On the other hand, no programming language seems to have quite enough support when you get stuck trying to make something work. I can't claim that Java can differentiate itself from these two universal but contradictory truths. Still, I have found that when I need a library for Java, I inevitably find not just one but several options for a given task. Often I don't want to use a library because I don't like how its developer chose to implement the functions I need, its license is a little different from what I prefer, or any other trivial point of contention. When there's bountiful support for a language, I have the luxury of being very selective. I get to choose one—among many perfectly suitable solutions—that will best achieve any requirement, however trivial. Better yet, there's a healthy infrastructure around Java. Tools like Apache Ant, Gradle, and Maven help you manage your build and delivery process. Services like Sonatype Nexus help you monitor security. Spring and Grails make it easy to develop for the web, while Quarkus and Eclipse Che help with cloud development.

Toggling Spectre Mitigations On Xeon Scalable Ice Lake Show Little Runtime Difference As usual when getting my hands on a new processor family, I was curious about the performance difference if booting the Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" processors with the Spectre security mitigations disabled at run-time. Ultimately there was very little difference when using the standard "mitigations=off" option for these new Intel server processors. Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable "ice Lake" processors are not affected by Meltdown, MDS, L1TF, ITLB Multihit, SRBDS, or TAA, but do still require kernel protections involving Spectre V1/V2/V4. Spectre V1 mitigation on the Ice Lake server CPUs involve usercopy/SWAPGS barriers and __user pointer sanitization, Spectre V2 on these new CPUs involves enhanced IBRS (Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation) and conditional IBPB (Indirect Branch Prediction Barrier) and RSB (Return Stack Buffer) filling.

Kernel (Linux), Graphics and More Kernel hacker Brendan Gregg: What is Observability When I was a performance consultant I'd show up to random companies who wanted me to fix their computer performance issues. If they trusted me with a login to their production servers, I could help them a lot quicker. To get that trust I knew which tools looked but didn't touch: Which were observability tools and which were experimental tools. "I'll start with observability tools only" is something I'd say at the start of every engagement.

[EasyOS] Kernel 5.10.39 compiled with Paragon ntfs3 driver

The Forge Rendering Framework Adds Runtime API Switching, New Shader Translator - Phoronix The Forge rendering framework that picked up Vulkan and Linux support a few years back is out this week with a new release. This cross-platform rendering framework can be used by game engines for helping with much of the graphics heavy lifting. Notable with The Forge 1.48 is support for Variable Rate Shading, MSAA being implemented, run-time graphics API switching, a new Python-based shader language translator for going from their FSL shaders to the native graphics language shaders, OpenGL ES 2.0 support improvements, and a variety of other graphics rendering enhancements.

Intel Tiger Lake Performance On Ubuntu 21.04 Benchmarks - Phoronix With recently showing desktops and servers enjoying better performance on Ubuntu 21.04 through high end hardware like Xeon Ice Lake, you might be wondering what this means for mobile Linux performance... Here are some quick weekend benchmarks of the Dell XPS laptop with Core i7 1165G7 "Tiger Lake" on Ubuntu 20.10 versus 21.04. Curious if these Ubuntu 21.04 performance improvements carried through to Intel-powered laptops, I ran some benchmarks on a Core i7 1165G7 laptop across the two latest Ubuntu releases.