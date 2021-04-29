Language Selection

Eventually migrating back to GNU/Linux on a recent Lenovo ThinkBook.

Monday 24th of May 2021
GNU
Linux

I bought a Lenovo ThinkBook 15 ITL Gen2 last year during the Black Friday sale, and it’s been great so far, except that I’ve been underwhelmed by Windows 10.

Apparently, this laptop is “Ubuntu Certified” with their 20.04 “OEM Kernel” package. I asked around and got the answer that Ubuntu’s installer detects when that package is necessary and uses it.

I also gathered that there’s no real difference between the OEM kernel and the regular kernel of those series (other than the usual Ubuntu patches being applied). This means, in theory, any recent kernel series should work fine. But….Then I found this.

Seems when someone tried installing a GNU/Linux distribution, it installed, and then they rebooted and it couldn’t actually start up……and Windows was gone. Oh, Lenovo. Never change!

But it also seems that they updated the BIOS sometime in December of 2020 with a fix to make “Ubuntu” (which I’m guessing is just short for “Linux”) possible to install on the units that came with Windows 10, and this person just jumped the gun and put GNU/Linux on there with the original factory BIOS.

I noticed after upgrading to the latest BIOS revision that numerous small problems that my computer had went away after it was applied. So it appears that it was just super sketchy and they went ahead and released the computer like this to hit a deadline and then fixed it after it shipped.

Which is actually an improvement for them!

