pgAdmin 4 v5.3 Released and Pgpool-II Releases

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 24th of May 2021 07:49:20 AM
Server

The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 5.3. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 25 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.

pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.

Also: Pgpool-II 4.2.3, 4.1.7, 4.0.14, 3.7.19 and 3.6.26 released.

