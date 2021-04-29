Many years ago, Mozilla used to stand for things. The years have not been kind. They ran out Brendan Eich over political views that are not illegal to have or express, but rather due to Cancel Culture, then they proceeded to tear down the things that made Firefox different and special.

Today, Firefox is packed full of proprietary programs and is pretty much a thrall of Google and Microsoft.

[...]

OpenBSD, an operating system concerned foremost with security, patched DNS-Over-HTTPS to set the preference to OFF because the end result is essentially a supercookie which lets Cloudflare keep tabs on a user everywhere they go if it is turned on, and which might cause the user to be tracked, even if they’re in a VPN.

In closing, the number of things the user needs to turn off in Firefox is growing to be nearly as big as those “Windows 10 Privacy” lists. This is insane. Users don’t want to be tracked, fingerprinted, advertised to, and experimented on.