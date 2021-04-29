Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 24th of May 2021 10:30:26 AM Filed under
Misc

  • DDoS [cracking] attempts drop in Q1 2021: Report

                         

                           

    In the first quarter of 2021, the number of DDoS attacks dropped by 29 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, but increased by 47 per cent compared to the fourth quarter in 2020, says a report.

    •                    

     

  • Failed DNS server restarts caused Salesforce outage

    Configuration change "exposed a design issue in the shutdown process".
    Domain name servers that did not restart as expected after a configuration change caused Salesforce's services to go down worldwide on May 12, the company said in a final root cause analysis of the incident.

    On that day, "a configuration change was made as an emergency fix at the network tier, which was designed to address a functional gap in preparation for an upcoming maintenance activity," Salesforce said.

  • The Witch and the Witch-hunt

    A lot has been said about the recent CAT report and updates. It feels to me like we're not getting anywhere because the critical matters aren't being addressed.

    [...]

    These different worldviews make it almost impossible for people to talk about the issue at hand, because they're talking past each other. Almost any discussion on the subject quickly devolves to bickering between people saying "How can you defend this toxic person" versus people saying "how can you defend this miscarriage of justice". For a lot of people it becomes a "you're either with us or against us" type of issue. Without splitting these conversations, we can't actually meet each other eye-to-eye. One can admit that what happened here was a cockup without denying that it tries to deal with an actual issue.

  • Mozilla outsources newsgroups to Google, development to Microsoft GitHub, and stuffs proprietary tracking into Firefox for Android. The user experience is falling apart.

    Many years ago, Mozilla used to stand for things. The years have not been kind. They ran out Brendan Eich over political views that are not illegal to have or express, but rather due to Cancel Culture, then they proceeded to tear down the things that made Firefox different and special.

    Today, Firefox is packed full of proprietary programs and is pretty much a thrall of Google and Microsoft.

    [...]

    OpenBSD, an operating system concerned foremost with security, patched DNS-Over-HTTPS to set the preference to OFF because the end result is essentially a supercookie which lets Cloudflare keep tabs on a user everywhere they go if it is turned on, and which might cause the user to be tracked, even if they’re in a VPN.

    In closing, the number of things the user needs to turn off in Firefox is growing to be nearly as big as those “Windows 10 Privacy” lists. This is insane. Users don’t want to be tracked, fingerprinted, advertised to, and experimented on.

»

More in Tux Machines

New Wallpaper for KDE Plasma 5.22 is Here. And It's Very Artful

The KDE Team shared the KDE Plasma 5.22 default wallpaper with us. Have a look. Read more

Run Linux on Refurbished Mini PCs – Other Factors – Part 6

If you need a fast computer but don’t have much to spend, consider picking up an off-lease refurbished system. These PCs are a few years old and have seen some use, but they are often heavily discounted and offer a lot of bang for your buck. In our previous articles we examined the various components that make up a mini PC. Let’s finish the series by looking at some other factors that may be important to your purchase decision. Read more

Comparison of Ubuntu and Android

There are Ubuntu and Android two similar but distinct computer operating systems. The main difference lies on Ubuntu being known for desktop while Android being known for phone. There are other differences such as Companies behind, how Publishing done, Hardware Architectures supported, actual Systems inside, and more. Read more

Review: TeLOS and snakeware 0.0.6

This past week I decided to pick a couple of projects at random from the DistroWatch waiting list to see what new, different, or interesting distributions are being developed. The first project I decided to try was TeLOS. TeLOS is a Debian-based project which uses Debian's Testing and Unstable branches as its foundation. The distribution runs the KDE Plasma desktop and its website lists an odd combination of features. The TeLOS website claims the distribution is lightweight and full-featured; customizable and not bloated. It also reportedly honours open source software while including non-free firmware, Steam, and the proprietary Chrome web browser. In other words, each line of the project's description seems to contradict the previous line... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6