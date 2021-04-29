Language Selection

Fedora Linux 34 Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12

Users of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system rejoice! The latest and greatest Linux 5.12 kernel series has landed in the stable software repositories of the distribution, and you can now update your installations to replace the now deprecated Linux 5.11 kernel.

Fedora Linux 34 was officially released on April 27th, 2021, and it shipped with the Linux kernel 5.11 by default. Since then, users received regular updates almost every week, but now that Linux kernel 5.11 reached end of life, it’s time to say goodbye and upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12.

Games: Steam, Otter and Retro

  • Talking Point: how about a monthly Steam Game Pass from Valve

    Subscriptions, they're everywhere and more seem to appear all the time. So, what IF Valve were to announce their own Steam Game Pass to give you access to a great many games? Let's be realistic here though - Valve doesn't need one. Steam is and will be for a long time to come, a money printing machine because of the user share they have across PC platforms (Linux, macOS and Windows). However, Valve do have competition increasing all the time. Not just from the Epic Games Store but thinking more on the likes of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - which includes a ton of games along with upcoming game streaming support too. That has proven extremely popular for Microsoft and services like that absolutely will pull people away from buying more games on Steam. Why would you, after all, if you can get 100+ (and growing) AA/AAA and indie games often close to release in a single subscription?

  • Ian Jackson: Otter game server - now with uploadable game bundles

    Otter comes with playing cards and a chess set, and some ancillary bits and bobs. Until now, if you wanted to play with something else, the only way was to read some rather frightening build instructions to add your pieces to Otter itself, or to dump a complicated structure of extra files into the server install. Now that I have released Otter 0.6.0, you can upload a zipfile to the server. The format of the zipfile is even documented!

  • Derivation: Pepper in Super Tilt Bro (Nes game)

    Retro gaming is a big part of my life. So, when Sylvain Gadrat (aka sgadrat or Roger Bidon) contacted me last week to show the new playable character of his Nes game −Pepper− I had suddenly a large grin like a Cheshire cat and I started to see rainbows.

New Wallpaper for KDE Plasma 5.22 is Here. And It's Very Artful

The KDE Team shared the KDE Plasma 5.22 default wallpaper with us. Have a look. Read more

Run Linux on Refurbished Mini PCs – Other Factors – Part 6

If you need a fast computer but don’t have much to spend, consider picking up an off-lease refurbished system. These PCs are a few years old and have seen some use, but they are often heavily discounted and offer a lot of bang for your buck. In our previous articles we examined the various components that make up a mini PC. Let’s finish the series by looking at some other factors that may be important to your purchase decision. Read more

Comparison of Ubuntu and Android

There are Ubuntu and Android two similar but distinct computer operating systems. The main difference lies on Ubuntu being known for desktop while Android being known for phone. There are other differences such as Companies behind, how Publishing done, Hardware Architectures supported, actual Systems inside, and more. Read more

