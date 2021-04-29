Fedora Linux 34 Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12
Users of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system rejoice! The latest and greatest Linux 5.12 kernel series has landed in the stable software repositories of the distribution, and you can now update your installations to replace the now deprecated Linux 5.11 kernel.
Fedora Linux 34 was officially released on April 27th, 2021, and it shipped with the Linux kernel 5.11 by default. Since then, users received regular updates almost every week, but now that Linux kernel 5.11 reached end of life, it’s time to say goodbye and upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12.
Games: Steam, Otter and Retro
New Wallpaper for KDE Plasma 5.22 is Here. And It's Very Artful
The KDE Team shared the KDE Plasma 5.22 default wallpaper with us. Have a look.
Run Linux on Refurbished Mini PCs – Other Factors – Part 6
If you need a fast computer but don’t have much to spend, consider picking up an off-lease refurbished system. These PCs are a few years old and have seen some use, but they are often heavily discounted and offer a lot of bang for your buck. In our previous articles we examined the various components that make up a mini PC. Let’s finish the series by looking at some other factors that may be important to your purchase decision.
Comparison of Ubuntu and Android
There are Ubuntu and Android two similar but distinct computer operating systems. The main difference lies on Ubuntu being known for desktop while Android being known for phone. There are other differences such as Companies behind, how Publishing done, Hardware Architectures supported, actual Systems inside, and more.
