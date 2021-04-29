Games: Steam, Otter and Retro Talking Point: how about a monthly Steam Game Pass from Valve Subscriptions, they're everywhere and more seem to appear all the time. So, what IF Valve were to announce their own Steam Game Pass to give you access to a great many games? Let's be realistic here though - Valve doesn't need one. Steam is and will be for a long time to come, a money printing machine because of the user share they have across PC platforms (Linux, macOS and Windows). However, Valve do have competition increasing all the time. Not just from the Epic Games Store but thinking more on the likes of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - which includes a ton of games along with upcoming game streaming support too. That has proven extremely popular for Microsoft and services like that absolutely will pull people away from buying more games on Steam. Why would you, after all, if you can get 100+ (and growing) AA/AAA and indie games often close to release in a single subscription?

Ian Jackson: Otter game server - now with uploadable game bundles Otter comes with playing cards and a chess set, and some ancillary bits and bobs. Until now, if you wanted to play with something else, the only way was to read some rather frightening build instructions to add your pieces to Otter itself, or to dump a complicated structure of extra files into the server install. Now that I have released Otter 0.6.0, you can upload a zipfile to the server. The format of the zipfile is even documented!

Derivation: Pepper in Super Tilt Bro (Nes game) Retro gaming is a big part of my life. So, when Sylvain Gadrat (aka sgadrat or Roger Bidon) contacted me last week to show the new playable character of his Nes game −Pepper− I had suddenly a large grin like a Cheshire cat and I started to see rainbows.

New Wallpaper for KDE Plasma 5.22 is Here. And It's Very Artful The KDE Team shared the KDE Plasma 5.22 default wallpaper with us. Have a look.