Users of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system rejoice! The latest and greatest Linux 5.12 kernel series has landed in the stable software repositories of the distribution, and you can now update your installations to replace the now deprecated Linux 5.11 kernel. Fedora Linux 34 was officially released on April 27th, 2021, and it shipped with the Linux kernel 5.11 by default. Since then, users received regular updates almost every week, but now that Linux kernel 5.11 reached end of life, it’s time to say goodbye and upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12.

today's leftovers DDoS [cracking] attempts drop in Q1 2021: Report In the first quarter of 2021, the number of DDoS attacks dropped by 29 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, but increased by 47 per cent compared to the fourth quarter in 2020, says a report.

Failed DNS server restarts caused Salesforce outage Configuration change "exposed a design issue in the shutdown process". Domain name servers that did not restart as expected after a configuration change caused Salesforce's services to go down worldwide on May 12, the company said in a final root cause analysis of the incident. On that day, "a configuration change was made as an emergency fix at the network tier, which was designed to address a functional gap in preparation for an upcoming maintenance activity," Salesforce said.

The Witch and the Witch-hunt A lot has been said about the recent CAT report and updates. It feels to me like we're not getting anywhere because the critical matters aren't being addressed. [...] These different worldviews make it almost impossible for people to talk about the issue at hand, because they're talking past each other. Almost any discussion on the subject quickly devolves to bickering between people saying "How can you defend this toxic person" versus people saying "how can you defend this miscarriage of justice". For a lot of people it becomes a "you're either with us or against us" type of issue. Without splitting these conversations, we can't actually meet each other eye-to-eye. One can admit that what happened here was a cockup without denying that it tries to deal with an actual issue.

Mozilla outsources newsgroups to Google, development to Microsoft GitHub, and stuffs proprietary tracking into Firefox for Android. The user experience is falling apart. Many years ago, Mozilla used to stand for things. The years have not been kind. They ran out Brendan Eich over political views that are not illegal to have or express, but rather due to Cancel Culture, then they proceeded to tear down the things that made Firefox different and special. Today, Firefox is packed full of proprietary programs and is pretty much a thrall of Google and Microsoft. [...] OpenBSD, an operating system concerned foremost with security, patched DNS-Over-HTTPS to set the preference to OFF because the end result is essentially a supercookie which lets Cloudflare keep tabs on a user everywhere they go if it is turned on, and which might cause the user to be tracked, even if they’re in a VPN. In closing, the number of things the user needs to turn off in Firefox is growing to be nearly as big as those “Windows 10 Privacy” lists. This is insane. Users don’t want to be tracked, fingerprinted, advertised to, and experimented on.