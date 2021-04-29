Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread from Allods Team Arcade and publisher MY.GAMES has recently been confirmed as getting a Linux version. Ready to blast your way through another colourful action adventure? Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread sounds like it will be pretty sweet, even though that name is a tad on the long-winded side and not exactly easy to remember.

GZDoom continues maturing as a game engine to play the classics including the Doom series, Heretic and Hexen and more along with developers using it to make their own games (like the upcoming Selaco). The latest and greatest is out now with GZDoom 4.6.0 as it continues to polish up the experience.

Misfits Attic, developer of Duskers are celebrating the well-received game hitting five years and they're returning to indie development once again. We also have sales info across platforms. What is Duskers? It's a space sci-fi game where you take on the role of a drone pilot. You pilot drones into derelict spaceships to find the means to survive and piece together how the universe became a giant graveyard. It's incredibly atmospheric and feeling a bit Alien-like and a previous contributor of ours liked it a lot.

Now and then I go back to the big long list of games that was included in the itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality and come across a gem. This time it's Code 7, a really engrossing hacking adventure. Okay, to be truthful, I was poked about this by our contributor and podcast co-op star Samsai who mentioned some time ago how good it is. Sadly, it continued slipping down my list until I said — no more! I'm seriously glad I put my gaming finger down and clicked play because Code 7 is genuinely great. A massive surprise that you should seriously check out if you like a wild story adventure.

Doctor needed in the surgery! CorsixTH, the wonderful free and open source game engine reimplementation for the incredible classic that is Theme Hospital has a big new Beta out. This will be the first release of CorsixTH in almost a year, so there's quite a lot to look forward to. Why use CorsixTH though? Well, on top of adding native support for modern operating systems it offers up many enhancements like high resolution, more translations, new game modes, bigger maps and so much more.

Fedora Linux 34 Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12 Users of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system rejoice! The latest and greatest Linux 5.12 kernel series has landed in the stable software repositories of the distribution, and you can now update your installations to replace the now deprecated Linux 5.11 kernel. Fedora Linux 34 was officially released on April 27th, 2021, and it shipped with the Linux kernel 5.11 by default. Since then, users received regular updates almost every week, but now that Linux kernel 5.11 reached end of life, it’s time to say goodbye and upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12.