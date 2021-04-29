Language Selection

The Librem 14 comes with new software — here’s some of the new things coming your way

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 24th of May 2021 05:27:51 PM

PureOS 10 is going to be our new release for the Librem 14, Librem 5, and Librem Mini. You may already be familiar with its code name “Byzantium” but what happens next is that it moves to our stable release and stops being our rolling release. This means that the character of updates changes from drinking from the firehose to a steady drumbeat of security and stability updates. It also means that it will have had some testing on our hardware and working with other Purism innovations like PureBoot. I’m writing this on my Purism Mini running PureOS 10 and I’ve never been so happy to eat my own dog food.

Aside from the myriad small changes in the various packages in PureOS, a number of rather large changes are worth mention. The most important is the way that GNOME applications have learned to adapt to multiple window sizes. The software library libhandy was built for our Librem 5 phone but works on all our devices. It enables the various chat, email, and other application windows to resize their contents to elegantly present the information inside them. While this has obvious uses on our phone, it can be useful on any device including your car or TV. Simply resize your libhandy enabled app and you’ll find you can use your laptop screen real estate efficiently without important info scrolling off the sides. All this magic is called “convergence”.

Games: CorsixTH, Code 7, Duskers, GZDoom, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread

  • Theme Hospital game engine reimplementation CorsixTH gets a big new Beta | GamingOnLinux

    Doctor needed in the surgery! CorsixTH, the wonderful free and open source game engine reimplementation for the incredible classic that is Theme Hospital has a big new Beta out. This will be the first release of CorsixTH in almost a year, so there's quite a lot to look forward to. Why use CorsixTH though? Well, on top of adding native support for modern operating systems it offers up many enhancements like high resolution, more translations, new game modes, bigger maps and so much more.

  • Have you played Code 7? It's a thrilling episodic story-driven hacking adventure

    Now and then I go back to the big long list of games that was included in the itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality and come across a gem. This time it's Code 7, a really engrossing hacking adventure. Okay, to be truthful, I was poked about this by our contributor and podcast co-op star Samsai who mentioned some time ago how good it is. Sadly, it continued slipping down my list until I said — no more! I'm seriously glad I put my gaming finger down and clicked play because Code 7 is genuinely great. A massive surprise that you should seriously check out if you like a wild story adventure.

  • Space sci-fi drone sim Duskers hits five years, dev talks sales and returns to indie

    Misfits Attic, developer of Duskers are celebrating the well-received game hitting five years and they're returning to indie development once again. We also have sales info across platforms. What is Duskers? It's a space sci-fi game where you take on the role of a drone pilot. You pilot drones into derelict spaceships to find the means to survive and piece together how the universe became a giant graveyard. It's incredibly atmospheric and feeling a bit Alien-like and a previous contributor of ours liked it a lot.

  • GZDoom 4.6.0 rolls out with widescreen graphics for Heretic and Hexen

    GZDoom continues maturing as a game engine to play the classics including the Doom series, Heretic and Hexen and more along with developers using it to make their own games (like the upcoming Selaco). The latest and greatest is out now with GZDoom 4.6.0 as it continues to polish up the experience.

  • Cartoon-like action-adventure Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread coming Linux | GamingOnLinux

    Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread from Allods Team Arcade and publisher MY.GAMES has recently been confirmed as getting a Linux version. Ready to blast your way through another colourful action adventure? Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread sounds like it will be pretty sweet, even though that name is a tad on the long-winded side and not exactly easy to remember.

Today in Techrights

Fedora Linux 34 Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12

Users of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system rejoice! The latest and greatest Linux 5.12 kernel series has landed in the stable software repositories of the distribution, and you can now update your installations to replace the now deprecated Linux 5.11 kernel. Fedora Linux 34 was officially released on April 27th, 2021, and it shipped with the Linux kernel 5.11 by default. Since then, users received regular updates almost every week, but now that Linux kernel 5.11 reached end of life, it’s time to say goodbye and upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12. Read more

today's leftovers

  • DDoS [cracking] attempts drop in Q1 2021: Report
                         
                           

    In the first quarter of 2021, the number of DDoS attacks dropped by 29 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, but increased by 47 per cent compared to the fourth quarter in 2020, says a report.

    •                      
  • Failed DNS server restarts caused Salesforce outage

    Configuration change "exposed a design issue in the shutdown process". Domain name servers that did not restart as expected after a configuration change caused Salesforce's services to go down worldwide on May 12, the company said in a final root cause analysis of the incident. On that day, "a configuration change was made as an emergency fix at the network tier, which was designed to address a functional gap in preparation for an upcoming maintenance activity," Salesforce said.

  • The Witch and the Witch-hunt

    A lot has been said about the recent CAT report and updates. It feels to me like we're not getting anywhere because the critical matters aren't being addressed. [...] These different worldviews make it almost impossible for people to talk about the issue at hand, because they're talking past each other. Almost any discussion on the subject quickly devolves to bickering between people saying "How can you defend this toxic person" versus people saying "how can you defend this miscarriage of justice". For a lot of people it becomes a "you're either with us or against us" type of issue. Without splitting these conversations, we can't actually meet each other eye-to-eye. One can admit that what happened here was a cockup without denying that it tries to deal with an actual issue.

  • Mozilla outsources newsgroups to Google, development to Microsoft GitHub, and stuffs proprietary tracking into Firefox for Android. The user experience is falling apart.

    Many years ago, Mozilla used to stand for things. The years have not been kind. They ran out Brendan Eich over political views that are not illegal to have or express, but rather due to Cancel Culture, then they proceeded to tear down the things that made Firefox different and special. Today, Firefox is packed full of proprietary programs and is pretty much a thrall of Google and Microsoft. [...] OpenBSD, an operating system concerned foremost with security, patched DNS-Over-HTTPS to set the preference to OFF because the end result is essentially a supercookie which lets Cloudflare keep tabs on a user everywhere they go if it is turned on, and which might cause the user to be tracked, even if they’re in a VPN. In closing, the number of things the user needs to turn off in Firefox is growing to be nearly as big as those “Windows 10 Privacy” lists. This is insane. Users don’t want to be tracked, fingerprinted, advertised to, and experimented on.

