In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is an open-source, cross-platform, document-oriented database management system. MongoDB features include full index support, replication, high availability, and auto-sharding. It is cross-platform and it makes the process of data integration faster and much easier. Since it is free and open-source, MongoDB is used by a number of websites and organizations. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of MongoDB NoSQL database management on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

Although while writing this tutorial the Debian 11 Bullseye was in RC1 state, however, it doesn’t matter you can use the steps given here even to upgrade Debian 10 Buster to 11, once you have the stable release… We have tried to make the tutorial- how to upgrade Debian 10 to 11 as simple as possible. Here, we have simply changed the repository to perform the upgrading process. Well, while performing the steps given here we didn’t face any problem but we recommend you backup your system before following this article.

Provisioners are tools that allow you to automate your workflow when you are booting up a virtual machine. Vagrant support provisioners like file, shell, ansible, puppet, and salt stack. You can use any of these tools and automate your virtual machine deployment workflow.

What would your initial reaction be if someone asked you if a six-year-old with no prior Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) experience or knowledge would be able to create a new user account, reset the root account’s password, start the chronyd service, turn on SELinux, and install updates on a RHEL 8 server? Your initial thought might be that there is simply no possible way an untrained six-year-old could complete these tasks. I recently put this to the test and you might be surprised by the results.

Powerlevel10k is a prompt for Zsh. It contains some powerful features, is astoundingly fast, and easy to customize. I am quite amazed at the skills of its main author. Be sure to also have a look at Zsh for Humans, a complete Zsh configuration including this theme. One of the nice features of Powerlevel10k is transient prompts: past prompts are reduced to a more minimal configuration to save space by removing unneeded information.

Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes. Helm uses a packaging format called charts, which include all of the Kubernetes resources that are required to deploy an application, such as deployments, services, ingress, etc. Helm charts are very useful for installing applications and performing upgrades on a Kubernetes cluster. In this article, I will show you how to deploy a Helm chart using Jenkins continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and Red Hat OpenShift 4. Figure 1 shows a high-level view of the process.

Default application launcher on almost all Linux distributions limits itself to only searching and launching apps installed on your system. But if you want your app launcher to do more than what it can offer, Ulauncher is a Linux productivity software that you should check out right now.

In a multi-container setup, the services running in the containers communicate with each other over a common network. In the same setup, some containers also interact with the outside world. This internal and external communication is handled with exposed and published ports in Docker respectively. In this tutorial, I'll discuss dealing with ports in Docker. I'll go on to the difference between exposing and publishing ports, why they are used and how to use them.

Raspberry Pi announced a second-gen “Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT” that keeps the $20 price while advancing to 802.3at PoE+ for powering the Pi with up to 25.5W. A new diode rectifier enables cool running. For the first time we can recall, Raspberry Pi Trading has announced a new product without supplying an order button. The replacement for the original Raspberry Pi PoE HAT will be available in June for Raspberry Pi 3B+ and 4 models, selling at same $20 price as the original. Also: Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT Announced With Greater Power Capability For $20

The Librem 14 comes with new software — here’s some of the new things coming your way PureOS 10 is going to be our new release for the Librem 14, Librem 5, and Librem Mini. You may already be familiar with its code name “Byzantium” but what happens next is that it moves to our stable release and stops being our rolling release. This means that the character of updates changes from drinking from the firehose to a steady drumbeat of security and stability updates. It also means that it will have had some testing on our hardware and working with other Purism innovations like PureBoot. I’m writing this on my Purism Mini running PureOS 10 and I’ve never been so happy to eat my own dog food. Aside from the myriad small changes in the various packages in PureOS, a number of rather large changes are worth mention. The most important is the way that GNOME applications have learned to adapt to multiple window sizes. The software library libhandy was built for our Librem 5 phone but works on all our devices. It enables the various chat, email, and other application windows to resize their contents to elegantly present the information inside them. While this has obvious uses on our phone, it can be useful on any device including your car or TV. Simply resize your libhandy enabled app and you’ll find you can use your laptop screen real estate efficiently without important info scrolling off the sides. All this magic is called “convergence”.