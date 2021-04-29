Shutter Screenshot Tool May Soon Make its Re-entry to the Ubuntu Repository
Only a few months back, Shutter had its first major release in years getting rid of the old libraries and dependencies.
Now, with a new 0.96 update, Shutter is prepping to make its way to the Ubuntu universe repository and other Linux distro repositories.
In case you did not know, Shutter was removed from the main Ubuntu repository and some other repos because outdated Gnome 2 libraries were dropped as well. Considering it is one of the best ways to take a screenshot in Linux, Shutter getting back to repositories will be a good thing.
