Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Ritesh Raj Sarraf: Kget Goodness

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 24th of May 2021 08:43:20 PM Filed under
KDE
Software

Why is it so hard to have a proper download manager in today’s day ? We had it in the previous decade. Or do tech giants self-proclaim that the world lives only in their cloud.

At one point, there used to be great download managers for all major web browsers, either in-built, or external. Then came the latest trend with Chrome and Firefox, where they make it difficult to have an external download manager work proper. On either one’s extension store, I find it difficult to see a proper download manager.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Ritesh Raj Sarraf: Kget Goodness

Why is it so hard to have a proper download manager in today’s day ? We had it in the previous decade. Or do tech giants self-proclaim that the world lives only in their cloud. At one point, there used to be great download managers for all major web browsers, either in-built, or external. Then came the latest trend with Chrome and Firefox, where they make it difficult to have an external download manager work proper. On either one’s extension store, I find it difficult to see a proper download manager. Read more

Shutter Screenshot Tool May Soon Make its Re-entry to the Ubuntu Repository

Only a few months back, Shutter had its first major release in years getting rid of the old libraries and dependencies. Now, with a new 0.96 update, Shutter is prepping to make its way to the Ubuntu universe repository and other Linux distro repositories. In case you did not know, Shutter was removed from the main Ubuntu repository and some other repos because outdated Gnome 2 libraries were dropped as well. Considering it is one of the best ways to take a screenshot in Linux, Shutter getting back to repositories will be a good thing. Read more

OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 RC Now Ready for Testing with Linux 5.12, Official AMD Vulkan Driver

In early April, the OpenMandriva team announced their plans to release one more point release for the OpenMandriva Lx 4 series before they move to the OpenMandriva Lx 5 branch, which is currently in heavy development. As such, OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 “Nickel” is now taking shape as the third installment in the OpenMandriva Lx 4 series, shipping with the latest Linux 5.12 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series, which is accompanied by the recently released KDE Gear 21.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.82 software suites, all compiled against the Qt 5.15.3 application framework with all patches proposed by the KDE Project. Read more

Why KeePass instead of self-hosting Bitwarden

Here’s why I decided to move my passwords to a KeePass database file instead of using Bitwarden with a self-hosted server. It comes down to keeping my passwords out of the browser, and my setup simple and manageable. For years, I was (and still am) unwilling to trust hosted password manager services. I eventually got with the time and started using LastPass. Three years ago, I migrated to Bitwarden as LastPass just kept cutting features and platform support. Bitwarden is an open-source alternative to the proprietary LastPass password manager. Bitwarden offers browser extensions and apps for all common operating systems. Even the server-side synchronization component is open source. You could, theoretically, host the backend infrastructure yourself. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6