We have good news: Cooker, our development branch, is working very well right now.

Our internal testers have been reporting that the system looks very responsive and already brings many user visible advantages over OMLx 4.2.

Hence we decided to publish a unscheduled stable release to permit the Rock users to enjoy of a good amount of updates they would otherwise not get (unless they upgrade to Rolling) before moving ahead with the more ambitious plans for OMLx 5.0.

Here is the Release Candidate.

[...]

Another feature that will be interesting to some is that we've fully integrated support for the new JPEG-XL picture file format. JPEG-XL is significantly more efficient than traditional JPEG, and also adds all major features of PNG (such as transparent images and support for lossless compression).

