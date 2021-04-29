today's howtos
How to create a Clone of VM (Virtual Machine) in VirtualBox - Create a Linux or Windows Clone
First steps with Raspberry PI Pico for Beginners
In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to move your first steps with Raspberry PI Pico, installing the open source Thonny IDE (integrated development environment) and running a very simple command.
Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Setup PostgreSQL 13.2 and PyQT5 to run CRUD App in PyCharm 2021.1.1 on F34
Running PyQT5 CRUD (PostgreSQL 13.2 ) Application you might experience problem with importing psycopg2 . Posting below briefly provides the way to solve the issue and also describes in details database setup which is tuned specifically for Fedora 34 .
LFCA: How to Improve Linux System Security – Part 20
As we all know, the root user is king and wields unlimited privileges over the Linux system. However non-root users are limited to basic tasks. In addition, sudo users are only granted a certain degree of root privileges as deemed fit by the root user to perform specific elevated tasks.
Issues arise when regular users have uncontrolled access to resources or are escalated to root unintentionally. This is a serious security risk that could cause breaches, undesired modifications, and in the worst-case scenario, crashing of the system. Another potential risk is when files have less secure file permissions. For example, boot files with write permissions for global users could easily be modified or corrupted resulting in a broken system.
Keep tabs on your Linux computer specs with this desktop application
Whether I'm using a laptop my employer assigned to me or a workstation I built from vendor parts, I seem to have an endless capacity to forget my computer's specifications. One of the great things about Linux is its /proc filesystem, a dynamically populated virtual expression of the system's hardware. It's convenient when you want to see the specifics of your CPU (cat /proc/cpuinfo), uptime (cat /proc/uptime), a list of mounted filesystems (ls -R /proc/fs/), and so on.
4 steps to set up global modals in React | Opensource.com
A modal dialog is a window that appears on top of a web page and requires a user's interaction before it disappears. React has a couple of ways to help you generate and manage modals with minimal coding.
If you create them within a local scope, you must import modals into each component and then create a state to manage each modal's opening and closing status.
How To Install Nano on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nano on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GNU Nano is a free, open-source command-line text editor for Unix-like operating systems. It was designed to be an easy-to-use replacement for the Pico text editor. Nano includes all the basic functionality same as other text editors such as UTF-8 encoding, syntax highlighting, search and replace with regular expression support, multiple buffers, spellchecking, and more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Nano text editor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to install Sqlite Browser on Linux
The Sqlite Browser is a GUI editor for SQLite databases. It is an excellent tool for any workstation that is used for heavy SQLite database manipulation, editing, etc. In this guide, we’ll go over how to set up the Sqlite Browser on Linux.
How to Install OpenRazer on Linux - Make Tech Easier
One of the things that’s most frustrating about building a new computer for Linux is peripherals, especially for gamers who are looking for lots of functionality out of their peripherals. If you have Razer peripherals, you may be in luck, because the OpenRazer project has a solution for you. Here we go over how to install OpenRazer on Linux.
How to Install Chromium Browser via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, 20.10 | UbuntuHandbook
Since Ubuntu replaced Chromium in its universe repository with Snap package, users are looking for deb package or apt method to install the browser.
The Linux Mint team has been maintaining the chromium deb package for a while. You can install the package in Ubuntu and keep updated. It’s stable and trustworthy, however the installing process is not as easy as an Ubuntu PPA does.
Another Ubuntu PPA now contains the latest packages (90.0.4430.212 at the moment) for Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 20.10. The PPA also contains most recent versions of other useful apps, e.g., avidemux, filezilla, youtube-dl, and more. And it’s also trusty.
Intro to Managing ACLs using the Getfacl and Setfacl Commands
Access Control Lists (ACLs) are a flexible method to set permissions in Linux. Every operating system has some level of ACLs, which assign permissions to users and groups on files and directories.
In most Linux variants, ACLs either exist, or a package can be installed to use them. With the use of ACLs, we can assign permissions to individual users.
For example, let’s assume we have two users, john and matt. We can assign read and write permissions to john and read, write, and execute permissions to matt.
Let’s proceed to take a look at this concept.
How to disable the Linux login banner - TechRepublic
When you log in to Linux, either by way of SSH or the console, you are greeted with a banner that offers up a few important bits of information. If you're doing everything you can to secure that Linux server, the information shared by that banner can be a gold mine to ne'er do wells and would-be attackers. Information like kernel release, distribution type, available updates, and more can be revealed.
So how do you prevent that information from being displayed when users log into your Linux systems? Let me show you.
5 Tips to Supercharge Your VirtualBox Linux Machines
VirtualBox is a great way to install Linux distributions alongside other operating systems without having to reboot, but the system performance of a virtual machine is nothing compared to an installed operating system.
Did you know there are ways to increase the performance of VirtualBox and make your virtual machines more useful? We'll find out in this article.
today's leftovers
Debian Leftovers
GNOME Foundation Board Elections 2021
The election process for the GNOME Foundation Board of Directors is currently underway. Three positions are up for election this year, and Foundation members are able to nominate themselves until May 31st. I’ve been sitting on the board since 2015, and have been acting as chair for the past two years. In this post, I’m going to talk a bit about how the board has evolved in the past year, and what sitting on the board involves. Board Evolution As I’ve talked about previously, the GNOME Foundation Board has been evolving over recent years. When I first joined the board in 2015 we had a staff of one and a half, and the board was busy keeping the organisation running. We approved conference proposals, helped to organise events, dealt with legal issues when they arose, and attempted to manage our staff. Nowadays we thankfully don’t have to do these things, because we have an Executive Director and their staff to do them for us. This has allowed the board to increasing move into the role that a board is supposed to have: that is, governance and oversight. This is of vital importance since, to have a successful Foundation, we need to have a group which is responsible for taking a hard look at its strategy, plans and organisational health. This isn’t something that a board that is focused on day-to-day operations is able to do.
Security Leftovers
