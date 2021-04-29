IBM/Red Hat: Linux, Java, RHEL, LinuxONE
-
Red Hat Scores A Huge DM Optimization For Linux 5.14 - Phoronix
Red Hat engineers have scored an impressive performance optimization to the DeviceMapper (DM) code that is now queued up for merging with the Linux 5.14 cycle.
The commit dm space maps: improve performance with inc/dec on ranges of blocks was summed up as, "When we break sharing on btree nodes we typically need to increment the reference counts to every value held in the node. This can cause a lot of repeated calls to the space maps. Fix this by changing the interface to the space map inc/dec methods to take ranges of adjacent blocks to be operated on."
-
Build lean Java containers with the new Red Hat Universal Base Images OpenJDK runtime images
Red Hat Universal Base Images (UBI) contain the full Red Hat build of OpenJDK. Universal Base Images is available to anyone under the terms of the UBI end user license agreement and is fully supported for Red Hat customers. These "builder" images are designed to be suitable for building and running a wide range of Java-based applications, particularly when used in a Red Hat OpenShift environment. They contain the full Java Development Kit (JDK) including the development tools, Java compiler, Maven, and related build tooling.
The OpenShift source-to-image (S2I) process makes it straightforward to build and update your application's source code within an OpenShift cluster, and your deployments will be updated whenever the underlying image or your application sources are updated. With this workflow, the application is layered on top of the builder image, so the deployment contains the full JDK and Maven tooling. Some developers want their deployments to be based on a slimmer base image; perhaps without Maven, or without the full JDK tooling, or both.
To address this need, Red Hat has released new OpenJDK runtime container images, which do not contain the full JDK or other build tooling. This article explains how to use these new images within an OpenShift environment to automatically deploy your application using the S2I workflow. We will use a Quarkus quickstart as the application source.
-
Visualizing performance in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 web console
Performance is a critical focus area of improvement with every release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). With RHEL 8.4, we introduced several key performance enhancements for system administrators and performance engineers to enable simpler troubleshooting experiences, richer visualization of performance metrics, and deeper performance insights. In this blog, we will go over some of these capabilities.
-
IBM LinuxONE and SUSE – Key Components of Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure for Every Business
Evolved for the digital economy, IBM LinuxONE gives businesses the security of confidential computing, lightning-fast processing speed, and unparalleled reliability and availability features.
IBM recently announced IBM LinuxONE III Express, the latest edition to the LinuxONE family, and for the first time, LinuxONE is available in an off-the-shelf configuration that is designed to get clients up and running quickly. This new system, coupled with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for IBM Z and LinuxONE, now affords every business the security, performance, and open source critically needed in an open hybrid cloud. It presents a viable consolidation platform that both saves on licensing costs and enables technologies such as virtualization, cloud, containerization, and cryptography that are vital to surviving in today’s economy.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Debian Leftovers
GNOME Foundation Board Elections 2021
The election process for the GNOME Foundation Board of Directors is currently underway. Three positions are up for election this year, and Foundation members are able to nominate themselves until May 31st. I’ve been sitting on the board since 2015, and have been acting as chair for the past two years. In this post, I’m going to talk a bit about how the board has evolved in the past year, and what sitting on the board involves. Board Evolution As I’ve talked about previously, the GNOME Foundation Board has been evolving over recent years. When I first joined the board in 2015 we had a staff of one and a half, and the board was busy keeping the organisation running. We approved conference proposals, helped to organise events, dealt with legal issues when they arose, and attempted to manage our staff. Nowadays we thankfully don’t have to do these things, because we have an Executive Director and their staff to do them for us. This has allowed the board to increasing move into the role that a board is supposed to have: that is, governance and oversight. This is of vital importance since, to have a successful Foundation, we need to have a group which is responsible for taking a hard look at its strategy, plans and organisational health. This isn’t something that a board that is focused on day-to-day operations is able to do.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago
15 hours 24 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago