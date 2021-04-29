Debian Leftovers
-
Antoine Beaupré: Leaving Freenode
This matters if you care about IRC, the internet, open protocols, decentralisation, and, to a certain extent, federation as well. It also touches on who has the right on network resources: the people who "own" it (through money) or the people who make it work (through their labor). I am biased towards open protocols, the internet, federation, and worker power, and this might taint this analysis.
-
Preliminary thoughts about save-file in EasyOS
-
Steinar H. Gunderson: LZ24
I cooked together a new compression format over the weekend; it's based on experiences I had way back when I worked on Snappy, and intends to be as kind as possible to the branch predictor. I don't intend to productionize it because it isn't competitive (see below), but I still think the idea is interesting enough to put out there.
The implementation isn't much; it's generally slightly less dense than Snappy, but decompresses faster than it, but it thoroughly trounced by LZ4 still (factor 2–3x!). I don't know if that's LZ4's format being inherently faster or just if it's about the massive amount of tuning in the implementation; back when we open-sourced Snappy, it was in the same league as LZ4 (well, faster to begin with, and then LZ4 picked up a lot of the same tricks and had a simpler format), so evidently, a lot of things have happened, and I don't have the patience anymore to tweak individual cycles.
-
RiseupVPN
There is a new application available for Sparkers: RiseupVPN
[...]
License: GNU General Public License v3.0
-
Jonathan Dowland: OpenJDK Runtime Containers
The UBI OpenJDK containers are full fat developer containers: they've got the full OpenJDK distribution in them (including javac etc.); they include Maven and there are various quality-of-life additions such as a Prometheus agent for metrics gathering in OpenShift and a run-java script to control launching the eventual application, as well as OpenShift Source-To-Image (S2I) integration.
-
Jonathan Dowland: Answering my own Template Haskell question
A couple of weeks ago I stumbled across a Template Haskell question on the Haskell sub-reddit. This was quite exciting because I rarely see TH questions, and this one was by someone working on something which was quite similar to what I had done: they were writing a code generator, and had pure functions of type Exp -> Exp -> Exp, but wanted to leverage TH's quasi-quotation syntax (e.g. [| \p -> p + 1 |]) as a syntactic short-hand. Alas these quasi-quotes are of type Q Exp, so the question becomes, how to escape Q?
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.10.5.0.0 on CRAN: New Upstream
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 865 other packages on CRAN.
This new release brings Armadillo 10.5.0 which was released early on Friday. We had done one full test in the ‘10.5 rc1’ prerelease one week earlier, and did another test on 10.5.0 and this 0.10.5.0.0 RcppArmadillo release just for added rigour. The package was then uploaded to CRAN late Friday (my timezone). The automated process flagged one NOTE as a false positive (yet another instance of the well-known (yet dreaded) issue of ‘Suggests != Depends’ by one these 865 packages). This lead to a need of an inspection by one of the CRAN maintainers, and the weekend being the weekend it was only processed just now.
-
Charles Plessy: Trying R 4.1
I am trying R 4.1 in a schroot experimental container, while waiting that Bullseye's release will allow the package to be uploaded to Sid and the needed dependencies to be recompiled.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 454 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Debian Leftovers
GNOME Foundation Board Elections 2021
The election process for the GNOME Foundation Board of Directors is currently underway. Three positions are up for election this year, and Foundation members are able to nominate themselves until May 31st. I’ve been sitting on the board since 2015, and have been acting as chair for the past two years. In this post, I’m going to talk a bit about how the board has evolved in the past year, and what sitting on the board involves. Board Evolution As I’ve talked about previously, the GNOME Foundation Board has been evolving over recent years. When I first joined the board in 2015 we had a staff of one and a half, and the board was busy keeping the organisation running. We approved conference proposals, helped to organise events, dealt with legal issues when they arose, and attempted to manage our staff. Nowadays we thankfully don’t have to do these things, because we have an Executive Director and their staff to do them for us. This has allowed the board to increasing move into the role that a board is supposed to have: that is, governance and oversight. This is of vital importance since, to have a successful Foundation, we need to have a group which is responsible for taking a hard look at its strategy, plans and organisational health. This isn’t something that a board that is focused on day-to-day operations is able to do.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago
15 hours 24 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago