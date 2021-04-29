today's leftovers
Blog about what you've struggled with
But if you don’t remember what was hard about something, not all is lost! It’s definitely possible to write about a topic that somebody else is struggling with. I find that the easiest way to do this is to first teach the topic, so here’s a quick story about that.
In 2019, I wrote a zine about SQL. When I started, I thought it would be easy because I was pretty comfortable with SQL – I’d done a LOT of data analysis in SQL and so I thought I could explain it.
But I couldn’t have been more wrong. It turned out that when I started I had no idea what was actually challenging about learning SQL.
I spent a lot of time talking to a friend who was new to SQL about how it worked, and we realized that one of the blockers was that it wasn’t obvious to them in what order a given SQL query was running. So I wrote SQL queries don’t start with SELECT, and a bunch of related examples and that helped a lot of people understand SQL queries better!
The cool thing about this is that when I dig into something that I think is easy but someone else is struggling with, often I learn something new too. For example I did sort of know in what order SQL queries ran but I’d never really thought about it explicitly. And being more explicit about how it worked helped me understand window functions better, which was something I was a bit shaky on!
Intel Open-Source Stack Enables oneAPI Level Zero For Rocket Lake, Alder Lake S
A bit late to the game on the Rocket Lake side but ahead as usual when it comes to Alder Lake S, Intel's engineers maintaining the open-source Compute Runtime for Linux systems have now flipped on the Level Zero support.
Rocket Lake and forthcoming Alder Lake S processors with Xe Graphics should now have working Level Zero support with Intel Compute Runtime 21.20.19883. Enabling Rocket Lake and Alder Lake S Level Zero support is the main highlight of today's Compute-Runtime update plus the cl_intel_sharing_format_query extension is also now enabled.
Daniel Stenberg: The curl user survey 2021
For the eighth consecutive year we run the annual curl user survey again in 2021. The form just went up and I would love to have you spend 10 minutes of your busy life to tell us how you think curl works, what doesn’t work and what we should do next.
We have no tracking on the website and we have no metrics or usage measurements of the curl tool or the libcurl library. The only proper way we have left to learn how users and people in general think of us and how curl works, is to ask. So this is what we do, and we limit the asking to once per year.
Ubuntu Blog: Canonical’s first DockerCon
May 27th will be Canonical’s first time at a DockerCon event. That’s exciting!
Since our joint announcement back in November, the relationship between Canonical and Docker has become stronger as more projects arise. There’s still a lot to be done in a cloud-native world to make Open Source available to everyone in its purest form.
We strongly believe in Open Source Software, and our mission hasn’t changed. Our vision, however, has been more focused recently on Cloud and Security. Now is a very special time as we’ve got the motivation, the ability, and the opportunity.
Call for Papers - Qt Developer Conference - KDAB
The Call for Papers for KDAB’s upcoming event, Qt DevCon, is now open. We are planning to make this our first in-person event after the shut-down. The event will take place September 28-30, featuring 1 training day and 2 days of technical talks from developers, for developers.
[...]
This conference aims to help the attendees become even better Qt programmers. Talks about general aspects of programming may be off-topic for this conference (as interesting as they may be). For instance, a talk like “C# for Qt developers” is off-topic; a talk like “Here’s what Qt should steal from WForms” could be accepted.
Chrome crashing on Windows 10 and Linux now has a fix
A lot of people rely on the Web these days not just to say informed or connected but also to work. Web browsers have become critical pieces of software on any platform, so when those break, the Internet is filled with complaints and demands for explanations. That is what transpired over the weekend when Google Chrome on Windows 10 started crashing left and right. Google did quickly push out a fix and its solution is just as strange as the bug it fixes.
Move of official IRC channels to libera.chat
As some of you may have read over the past days, there has been an ownership dispute over the freenode.net network. The IRC network has been used by Arch Linux and many other projects over the past decades as a platform for discussion and support
today's leftovers
Debian Leftovers
GNOME Foundation Board Elections 2021
The election process for the GNOME Foundation Board of Directors is currently underway. Three positions are up for election this year, and Foundation members are able to nominate themselves until May 31st. I’ve been sitting on the board since 2015, and have been acting as chair for the past two years. In this post, I’m going to talk a bit about how the board has evolved in the past year, and what sitting on the board involves. Board Evolution As I’ve talked about previously, the GNOME Foundation Board has been evolving over recent years. When I first joined the board in 2015 we had a staff of one and a half, and the board was busy keeping the organisation running. We approved conference proposals, helped to organise events, dealt with legal issues when they arose, and attempted to manage our staff. Nowadays we thankfully don’t have to do these things, because we have an Executive Director and their staff to do them for us. This has allowed the board to increasing move into the role that a board is supposed to have: that is, governance and oversight. This is of vital importance since, to have a successful Foundation, we need to have a group which is responsible for taking a hard look at its strategy, plans and organisational health. This isn’t something that a board that is focused on day-to-day operations is able to do.
Security Leftovers
