Welcome to Inkscape 1.1!
Among the highlights in Inkscape 1.1 are a Welcome dialog, a Command Palette, a revamped Dialog Docking System, and searchable preference options, along with new formats for exporting your work.
Here at the Inkscape project, we're proud to have contributors from around the world who invest their time, energy and skills towards coding, debugging, translating, documenting and promoting the program.
Built mostly with the power of a team of volunteers, this open source vector editor represents the work of many hearts and hands from around the world, who ensure that Inkscape remains available free for everyone to download and enjoy. Big Thanks go to the 2020 cohort of Google Summer of Code (GSoC) students (and their mentors) who worked hard to deliver some of the features and bug fixes in 1.1.
Let's dive into some highlights and tour what's new and what you can now do with the latest version of Inkscape!
Inkscape 1.1 Released With Command Palette Feature, More Export Options
It took nearly two decades for Inkscape 1.0 to be realized while fortunately Inkscape 1.1 is ready to succeed it just one year later. Inkscape 1.1 adds a welcome dialog where some initial configuration options can be setup, a command palette added for accessing most of the Inkscape functionality from a simple search-based function input, node tool improvements, a rewritten docking system, a new outline overlay model, new export options, and more. The new export options include the ability to directly export as JPEG, TIFF, WebP, and optimized PNGs. There is also an Inkscape Extension Manager for now being able to update and install additional extensions more easily.
Inkscape 1.1 released
Version 1.1 of the Inkscape vector image editor has been released. "Among the highlights in Inkscape 1.1 are a Welcome dialog, a Command Palette, a revamped Dialog Docking System, and searchable preference options, along with new formats for exporting your work."
