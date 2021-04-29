Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 24th of May 2021 11:54:11 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install and Remove Software in Manjaro Linux

    There are many people who would like to use Linux instead of Windows but are deterred because they believe in Linux myths such as it is difficult to use. This tutorial will try to overcome that error by showing how easy it is to install and remove software on Linux.

    You probably already know by now that I love Manjaro Linux, so in this article, I will be focusing on Manjaro. There is a similar article on managing software in Ubuntu that Ubuntu users can follow.

  • 1Password for Linux: How to install this password manager

    1Password Password Manager is now available for Linux. Here we will see the steps to download and install 1Password on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 or 21.04 including for RPM – RHEL, CentOS 8, OpenSUSE, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux as well.

    Recently, the popular password manager 1Password that is a paid service and proprietary software officially has released its Linux version.

    In case you are unfamiliar, what does 1Password for Linux offer? Then you can get all the basic functions you expect from a password manager: to keep them safe with extreme encryption, two-factor authentication, strong password generator, multiplatform support, including extensions for web browsers …

    However, one thing needs to be understood, it is not open-source software, thus the users have to purchase it once the Trail period of the software gets ended.

  • Viewing compressed file content on Linux without uncompressing | Network World

    You can examine the contents of compressed files on Linux systems without uncompressing the files or changing them in any way. This post explains the commands for doing that and the types of compressed files they work with.

  • ProxyJump is more secure than SSH agent forwarding - Florida News Times [Ed: This is possibly plagiarism]

    The SSH jump server is the proxy between the client and the rest of the SSH fleet. Jump hosts minimize threats by forcing all SSH traffic through a single enhanced location and minimizing SSH endpoints on individual nodes to the outside world. (Read more: “How to set up an SSH jump server”)

    One way to configure a multi-hop setup is to store the destination server’s private key on the jump server.Do Absent Do this. Jump servers are typically a multi-user environment. That is, a single party with elevated privileges can compromise the private key. The solution to this security threat is to enable agent forwarding. Given how common this method is, you may be surprised to find that it is not recommended. Let’s dig a little deeper to understand why.

  • How to monitor Socket connections using ss command

    ss (socket statistics) is a command line tool that monitors socket connections and displays the socket statistics of the Linux system. It can display stats for PACKET sockets, TCP sockets, UDP sockets, DCCP sockets, RAW sockets, Unix domain sockets, and much more.

    This replaces the deprecated netstat command in the latest version of Linux. The ss command is much faster and prints more detailed network statistics than the netstat command.

    If you are familiar with the netstat command, it will be easier for you to understand the ss command as it uses similar command line options to display network connections information.

    Refer the following link to see other network command tutorials.

»

More in Tux Machines

Welcome to Inkscape 1.1!

  • Welcome to Inkscape 1.1!

    Among the highlights in Inkscape 1.1 are a Welcome dialog, a Command Palette, a revamped Dialog Docking System, and searchable preference options, along with new formats for exporting your work. Here at the Inkscape project, we're proud to have contributors from around the world who invest their time, energy and skills towards coding, debugging, translating, documenting and promoting the program. Built mostly with the power of a team of volunteers, this open source vector editor represents the work of many hearts and hands from around the world, who ensure that Inkscape remains available free for everyone to download and enjoy. Big Thanks go to the 2020 cohort of Google Summer of Code (GSoC) students (and their mentors) who worked hard to deliver some of the features and bug fixes in 1.1. Let's dive into some highlights and tour what's new and what you can now do with the latest version of Inkscape!

  • Inkscape 1.1 Released With Command Palette Feature, More Export Options

    It took nearly two decades for Inkscape 1.0 to be realized while fortunately Inkscape 1.1 is ready to succeed it just one year later. Inkscape 1.1 adds a welcome dialog where some initial configuration options can be setup, a command palette added for accessing most of the Inkscape functionality from a simple search-based function input, node tool improvements, a rewritten docking system, a new outline overlay model, new export options, and more. The new export options include the ability to directly export as JPEG, TIFF, WebP, and optimized PNGs. There is also an Inkscape Extension Manager for now being able to update and install additional extensions more easily. 

  • Inkscape 1.1 released

    Version 1.1 of the Inkscape vector image editor has been released. "Among the highlights in Inkscape 1.1 are a Welcome dialog, a Command Palette, a revamped Dialog Docking System, and searchable preference options, along with new formats for exporting your work." 

What Is Linux? What Can You Use Linux For?

When someone says, "I use Linux," what they mean is that they use the GNU/Linux operating system in one of its many forms. Over the years, various developers have taken the GNU/Linux code, crafted a unique operating system, and distributed it on the internet, usually free of cost. They can do this because of the permissive license that comes with Linux. Read more

Create triangulated illustrations with astonishing open-source free: FOSStriangulator

People are fascinated with a triangle-based logo and arts they have seen on the internet. It's an eye candy to see an animal image turned to a triangular vector graphic logo. Not long ago, it was a trend, as dozens of designers created tutorials on Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Inkscape on how to create such a wonderful art. Read more

LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Hüseyin GÜÇ

I want the OpenDocument Format and LibreOffice application to be used in my institutions and city. For this reason, I wanted to support The Documentation Foundation individually. Also, I am here because I think the LibreOffice community has a differentiation from other open source communities. You can install and use open source applications, but there is a need for the OpenDocument Format to become widespread in order to use the produced output. Here, I want to be a part of this dissemination and I believe that there will be an opportunity for this. Open source usage in Turkey is not at the desired level yet. In addition, it is very sad that many individuals and institutions are unaware of the OpenDocument Format and LibreOffice. I want to strive to eliminate this problem. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6