When someone says, "I use Linux," what they mean is that they use the GNU/Linux operating system in one of its many forms. Over the years, various developers have taken the GNU/Linux code, crafted a unique operating system, and distributed it on the internet, usually free of cost. They can do this because of the permissive license that comes with Linux.

It took nearly two decades for Inkscape 1.0 to be realized while fortunately Inkscape 1.1 is ready to succeed it just one year later. Inkscape 1.1 adds a welcome dialog where some initial configuration options can be setup, a command palette added for accessing most of the Inkscape functionality from a simple search-based function input, node tool improvements, a rewritten docking system, a new outline overlay model, new export options, and more. The new export options include the ability to directly export as JPEG, TIFF, WebP, and optimized PNGs. There is also an Inkscape Extension Manager for now being able to update and install additional extensions more easily.

Create triangulated illustrations with astonishing open-source free: FOSStriangulator People are fascinated with a triangle-based logo and arts they have seen on the internet. It's an eye candy to see an animal image turned to a triangular vector graphic logo. Not long ago, it was a trend, as dozens of designers created tutorials on Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Inkscape on how to create such a wonderful art.