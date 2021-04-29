today's howtos
How to Install and Remove Software in Manjaro Linux
There are many people who would like to use Linux instead of Windows but are deterred because they believe in Linux myths such as it is difficult to use. This tutorial will try to overcome that error by showing how easy it is to install and remove software on Linux.
You probably already know by now that I love Manjaro Linux, so in this article, I will be focusing on Manjaro. There is a similar article on managing software in Ubuntu that Ubuntu users can follow.
1Password for Linux: How to install this password manager
1Password Password Manager is now available for Linux. Here we will see the steps to download and install 1Password on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 or 21.04 including for RPM – RHEL, CentOS 8, OpenSUSE, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux as well.
Recently, the popular password manager 1Password that is a paid service and proprietary software officially has released its Linux version.
In case you are unfamiliar, what does 1Password for Linux offer? Then you can get all the basic functions you expect from a password manager: to keep them safe with extreme encryption, two-factor authentication, strong password generator, multiplatform support, including extensions for web browsers …
However, one thing needs to be understood, it is not open-source software, thus the users have to purchase it once the Trail period of the software gets ended.
Viewing compressed file content on Linux without uncompressing | Network World
You can examine the contents of compressed files on Linux systems without uncompressing the files or changing them in any way. This post explains the commands for doing that and the types of compressed files they work with.
ProxyJump is more secure than SSH agent forwarding - Florida News Times [Ed: This is possibly plagiarism]
The SSH jump server is the proxy between the client and the rest of the SSH fleet. Jump hosts minimize threats by forcing all SSH traffic through a single enhanced location and minimizing SSH endpoints on individual nodes to the outside world. (Read more: “How to set up an SSH jump server”)
One way to configure a multi-hop setup is to store the destination server’s private key on the jump server.Do Absent Do this. Jump servers are typically a multi-user environment. That is, a single party with elevated privileges can compromise the private key. The solution to this security threat is to enable agent forwarding. Given how common this method is, you may be surprised to find that it is not recommended. Let’s dig a little deeper to understand why.
How to monitor Socket connections using ss command
ss (socket statistics) is a command line tool that monitors socket connections and displays the socket statistics of the Linux system. It can display stats for PACKET sockets, TCP sockets, UDP sockets, DCCP sockets, RAW sockets, Unix domain sockets, and much more.
This replaces the deprecated netstat command in the latest version of Linux. The ss command is much faster and prints more detailed network statistics than the netstat command.
If you are familiar with the netstat command, it will be easier for you to understand the ss command as it uses similar command line options to display network connections information.
Refer the following link to see other network command tutorials.
Welcome to Inkscape 1.1!
What Is Linux? What Can You Use Linux For?
When someone says, "I use Linux," what they mean is that they use the GNU/Linux operating system in one of its many forms. Over the years, various developers have taken the GNU/Linux code, crafted a unique operating system, and distributed it on the internet, usually free of cost. They can do this because of the permissive license that comes with Linux.
Create triangulated illustrations with astonishing open-source free: FOSStriangulator
People are fascinated with a triangle-based logo and arts they have seen on the internet. It's an eye candy to see an animal image turned to a triangular vector graphic logo. Not long ago, it was a trend, as dozens of designers created tutorials on Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Inkscape on how to create such a wonderful art.
LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Hüseyin GÜÇ
I want the OpenDocument Format and LibreOffice application to be used in my institutions and city. For this reason, I wanted to support The Documentation Foundation individually. Also, I am here because I think the LibreOffice community has a differentiation from other open source communities. You can install and use open source applications, but there is a need for the OpenDocument Format to become widespread in order to use the produced output. Here, I want to be a part of this dissemination and I believe that there will be an opportunity for this. Open source usage in Turkey is not at the desired level yet. In addition, it is very sad that many individuals and institutions are unaware of the OpenDocument Format and LibreOffice. I want to strive to eliminate this problem.
