Android Leftovers
-
Motorola One Action receives Android 11 update
-
Titan Pocket: What To Know About Smallest QWERTY Android 11 Smartphone | Know Your Mobile
-
Android will get faster neural updates w/ Qualcomm deal - 9to5Google
-
Google TV puts greater emphasis on Android app integration - 9to5Google
-
Google testing Android TV-like YouTube app for Chromecast - 9to5Google
-
Peacock for Android TV adds surround sound support - 9to5Google
-
xiaomi redmi 9a: This 'Desh Ka Smartphone' from Xiaomi is the 'highest-selling Android phone' of Q1, 2021
-
Chromebooks may be getting Android’s screenshot animation and sound
-
iPhone vs. Android: Which is best for me?
-
Welcome to Inkscape 1.1!
What Is Linux? What Can You Use Linux For?
When someone says, "I use Linux," what they mean is that they use the GNU/Linux operating system in one of its many forms. Over the years, various developers have taken the GNU/Linux code, crafted a unique operating system, and distributed it on the internet, usually free of cost. They can do this because of the permissive license that comes with Linux.
Create triangulated illustrations with astonishing open-source free: FOSStriangulator
People are fascinated with a triangle-based logo and arts they have seen on the internet. It's an eye candy to see an animal image turned to a triangular vector graphic logo. Not long ago, it was a trend, as dozens of designers created tutorials on Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Inkscape on how to create such a wonderful art.
LibreOffice Community Member Monday: Hüseyin GÜÇ
I want the OpenDocument Format and LibreOffice application to be used in my institutions and city. For this reason, I wanted to support The Documentation Foundation individually. Also, I am here because I think the LibreOffice community has a differentiation from other open source communities. You can install and use open source applications, but there is a need for the OpenDocument Format to become widespread in order to use the produced output. Here, I want to be a part of this dissemination and I believe that there will be an opportunity for this. Open source usage in Turkey is not at the desired level yet. In addition, it is very sad that many individuals and institutions are unaware of the OpenDocument Format and LibreOffice. I want to strive to eliminate this problem.
