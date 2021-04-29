Inkscape 1.1 Open-Source SVG Editor Released with Many New Features and Improvements
Coming more than a year after Inkscape 1.0, the Inkscape 1.1 release is here to introduce lots of goodies, starting with a new and fancy Welcome dialog that you can use to fully customize your Inkscape experience by choosing things like the size of the document you want to create, canvas colors, color modes, keyboard shortcut styles, theme sets, and much more.
Also new is the Command Palette feature that lets you search and use through various functions without relying on menus or keyboard shortcuts. Talking about search, Inkscape 1.1 makes it easier to search preferences when you quickly want to change various settings thanks to the newly integrated search bar.
Android Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat: Rocky Linux, Red Hat on Compliance, and Red Hat Satellite 6.9.2
For a long time, CentOS was a reliable choice for a Linux distro, especially for servers, because it was effectively a free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. But shakeups have rocked the CentOS community, which led to one of its original developers creating a fork called Rocky Linux.
After several months of development, a pre-release version of Rocky Linux has emerged. Should you consider switching to Rocky Linux? We'll find out in this post.
Compliance is the topic of this entry in Red Hat’s Security series! In March 2021 the Red Hat Security Ecosystem team began introducing DevOps Security topics to help you learn how Red Hat weaves together DevOps and security to master the force called DevSecOps. We explain how to assemble Red Hat products and our security ecosystem partners to aid in your journey to master deploying a comprehensive DevSecOps solution.
Compliance can mean a lot of different things, but in this post we will focus on regulatory compliance, and what to think about when attempting to audit and meet compliance requirements within a Red Hat OpenShift deployment.
Compliance methods and technologies help you adhere to industry and government regulations and corporate policies. They automate compliance validation and reporting throughout DevOps, helping you simplify audits and avoid costly regulatory fines and lawsuits.
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.9.2 is generally available as of May 24, 2021.
Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.
today's howtos
There are many people who would like to use Linux instead of Windows but are deterred because they believe in Linux myths such as it is difficult to use. This tutorial will try to overcome that error by showing how easy it is to install and remove software on Linux.
You probably already know by now that I love Manjaro Linux, so in this article, I will be focusing on Manjaro. There is a similar article on managing software in Ubuntu that Ubuntu users can follow.
1Password Password Manager is now available for Linux. Here we will see the steps to download and install 1Password on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 or 21.04 including for RPM – RHEL, CentOS 8, OpenSUSE, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux as well.
Recently, the popular password manager 1Password that is a paid service and proprietary software officially has released its Linux version.
In case you are unfamiliar, what does 1Password for Linux offer? Then you can get all the basic functions you expect from a password manager: to keep them safe with extreme encryption, two-factor authentication, strong password generator, multiplatform support, including extensions for web browsers …
However, one thing needs to be understood, it is not open-source software, thus the users have to purchase it once the Trail period of the software gets ended.
You can examine the contents of compressed files on Linux systems without uncompressing the files or changing them in any way. This post explains the commands for doing that and the types of compressed files they work with.
The SSH jump server is the proxy between the client and the rest of the SSH fleet. Jump hosts minimize threats by forcing all SSH traffic through a single enhanced location and minimizing SSH endpoints on individual nodes to the outside world. (Read more: “How to set up an SSH jump server”)
One way to configure a multi-hop setup is to store the destination server’s private key on the jump server.Do Absent Do this. Jump servers are typically a multi-user environment. That is, a single party with elevated privileges can compromise the private key. The solution to this security threat is to enable agent forwarding. Given how common this method is, you may be surprised to find that it is not recommended. Let’s dig a little deeper to understand why.
ss (socket statistics) is a command line tool that monitors socket connections and displays the socket statistics of the Linux system. It can display stats for PACKET sockets, TCP sockets, UDP sockets, DCCP sockets, RAW sockets, Unix domain sockets, and much more.
This replaces the deprecated netstat command in the latest version of Linux. The ss command is much faster and prints more detailed network statistics than the netstat command.
If you are familiar with the netstat command, it will be easier for you to understand the ss command as it uses similar command line options to display network connections information.
Refer the following link to see other network command tutorials.
