Coming more than a year after Inkscape 1.0, the Inkscape 1.1 release is here to introduce lots of goodies, starting with a new and fancy Welcome dialog that you can use to fully customize your Inkscape experience by choosing things like the size of the document you want to create, canvas colors, color modes, keyboard shortcut styles, theme sets, and much more. Also new is the Command Palette feature that lets you search and use through various functions without relying on menus or keyboard shortcuts. Talking about search, Inkscape 1.1 makes it easier to search preferences when you quickly want to change various settings thanks to the newly integrated search bar.

IBM/Red Hat: Rocky Linux, Red Hat on Compliance, and Red Hat Satellite 6.9.2 What Is Rocky Linux and Should You Consider It? For a long time, CentOS was a reliable choice for a Linux distro, especially for servers, because it was effectively a free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. But shakeups have rocked the CentOS community, which led to one of its original developers creating a fork called Rocky Linux. After several months of development, a pre-release version of Rocky Linux has emerged. Should you consider switching to Rocky Linux? We'll find out in this post.

DevSecOps compliance: Make your auditor's job easier! Compliance is the topic of this entry in Red Hat’s Security series! In March 2021 the Red Hat Security Ecosystem team began introducing DevOps Security topics to help you learn how Red Hat weaves together DevOps and security to master the force called DevSecOps. We explain how to assemble Red Hat products and our security ecosystem partners to aid in your journey to master deploying a comprehensive DevSecOps solution. Compliance can mean a lot of different things, but in this post we will focus on regulatory compliance, and what to think about when attempting to audit and meet compliance requirements within a Red Hat OpenShift deployment. Compliance methods and technologies help you adhere to industry and government regulations and corporate policies. They automate compliance validation and reporting throughout DevOps, helping you simplify audits and avoid costly regulatory fines and lawsuits.

Red Hat Satellite 6.9.2 has been released We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.9.2 is generally available as of May 24, 2021. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.