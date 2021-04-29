Language Selection

Tuesday 25th of May 2021 11:18:01 AM
Android
Free Software Applications with Libre in Their Names

This article lists several free software applications which the names include the word libre or its variations including liberation or liberty. This article is hoped to be useful to you who are in study of free software and everything around it. Free software intended by our community is the one defined by The GNU Project related to freedom unrelated to price. To avoid ambiguity and confusion, the word free is often omitted with libre, hence libre software, to explain that free software is free as in freedom not price. Please read Free Software Definition for further explanation. However, in reality there are many uses of libre in multiple projects and communities and even in the name of several free software applications. We will examine them in this list. Read more

4 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based Email Clients

Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. There were over 4 billion email users in 2020. Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients. Email clients offer a variety of features. Many email clients offer a slew of features, some stick with just the basics. At the end of the day, what is important is that you find an email client that offers what you need, it is reliable, and works well on your computer. Read more

Running Modern Linux From A Single Floppy Disk

There was a time when booting Linux from a floppy disk was the norm, but of course, those days are long gone. Even if you still had a working 3.5 inch drive, surely the size of the modern kernel alone would far exceed the 1.44 MB capacity of the disks, to say nothing of all the support software required to create a usable operating system. Well that’s what we thought, anyway. But then [Krzysztof Krystian Jankowski] dropped Floppinux, a live Linux OS that boots from just a single floppy. There’s even a few hundred KB left over on the disk, allowing the user to tuck a few of their own programs and scripts onboard before booting it up. But most impressively, the project doesn’t rely on ancient software releases like so many other embedded systems do. Every component of Floppinux is pulled directly from the cutting edge, including version 5.13.0-rc2 of the Linux kernel which is literally just a few days old. Read more

