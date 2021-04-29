Fedora and IBM/Red Hat
The Fedora Community with the Marketing Team has brought back the Fedora Podcast! We have a new and improved editing workflow that remains completely FOSS. We also have a new host joining us, Grayson! He’s known as computerkid around the community, uses Fedora Linux, and loves the awesome Fedora community.
-
Developers use Red Hat 3scale API Management to manage APIs through a gateway called APIcast. APIcast includes many out-of-the-box policies that can be configured to extend its default behavior. A new addition to APIcast, the custom metrics policy, provides another way to track metrics that are valuable to your business via the 3scale analytics engine.
The custom metrics policy was introduced in 3scale API Management 2.9. I was intrigued to learn how to configure this policy, and wanted to understand its potential use scenarios. This article introduces one way to take advantage of the custom metrics policy, using a metric that tracks specific HTTP response status codes as an example scenario. The default analytics in 3scale just capture the response statuses into buckets of 2xx, 4xx, and so on. If you want to capture specific status codes such as 203 or 403, you can use this custom metrics policy.
-
As a Product Manager at Red Hat, I speak with customers to understand the challenges they seek to address and recommend Red Hat technologies that can help maximize efficiency and productivity in their environments.
Although no two organizations are the same, some of their most cited challenges include (1) managing the sprawl of their infrastructure footprint in an open-hybrid cloud environment (2) lacking resources to manage it with and (3) an increasing focus on security and compliance concerns.
Red Hat Insights for Red Hat Enterprise Linux is designed and built to help customers address concerns across management of compliance and security. For managing security vulnerabilities on their estate of servers, Insights has a Vulnerability service that helps customers identify, assess, and triage Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVEs), remediate them with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, and report on the health of the servers across hybrid cloud footprint for any systems registered with Insights.
-
DNF’s continuous integration (CI) has historically struggled from multiple standpoints, including: reliability, coverage, and results not being publicly available. We recently migrated to GitHub Actions, which—in addition to increasing our integration test suite stability and coverage—led to it being more reliable and its results available publicly to contributors.
-
Capacity planning is one of those topics that's treated like backups: No one discusses it until there's a problem. Capacity planning isn't thought of as a critical service by some businesses. However, a well-informed architect or sysadmin will quickly inform you that capacity planning is as much a part of a business continuity strategy as disaster recovery is and no less important.
What exactly is capacity planning? It answers the question of, "How much infrastructure will you require to handle growth, failure, and technology refresh over the next year, two years, or longer?" Some capacity planning strategies also take personnel requirements into account but that's certainly not consistently the case. For the purpose of this poll, the focus is only on infrastructure: Power, cooling, server hardware, network, storage, rack space, and software licensing.
-
Of all the leadership theories that have been posited over the years, few have the enduring simplicity of transformational leadership. Originally conceived by James Burns and further developed by Bernard Bass, transformational leadership has provided inspiration and principles on which many other leadership theories have expanded. Its straightforward approach makes it easy for any leader to keep in mind as they go about their work.
-
For CIOs and IT leaders, leading change is a critical skill – especially now. Top CIOs share change management advice you can use
Games: Godot 3.3.2, Truck Sim, and Lots More
-
Godot 3.3 was released a month ago, and we had a first maintenance release last week with Godot 3.3.1. A few regressions made their way among the many bug fixes of 3.3.1, so here's another maintenance release to fix them.
Notably, Windows users could experience crashes when baking lightmaps. Games exported with a ZIP data package could also trigger a crash on exit. Additionally, this release includes a number of non-regression bug fixes to various areas of the engine.
Godot 3.3.2, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. It is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.3 users.
-
To be available in an opt-in Beta on Steam, SCS Software are officially bringing online multiplayer to both of their truck sims with Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. These massively popular games should need no introduction, mixing together business management with long-haul trucking to create something weirdly good.
With the new 1.41 Beta becoming available (Seems ATS is first), SCS are now introducing the Convoy game mode. Which will also bring with it time and weather options for the photo mode, quick travel, a California reskin for ATS and new icons in the map legend. The Convoy mode lets players make a private session to drive with other truckers. Progress doesn't need to stick, as if things went terribly wrong it will let you restore your game to before the Convoy game started.
-
Well well, perhaps we finally know what the end game is here for the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer and a lot of the other work Valve has been doing for Linux with a possible handheld Steam console. Take this with a heavy pinch of salt as we're into super speculation territory now.
Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB who has often dug up interesting new strings showing up in Steam updates has a new Twitter thread up going over some new appearances that raise some eyebrows.
New appearances are seen mentioning a "Neptune" controller along with things like "GameList_View_NeptuneGames", "SteamPal Games" and more curious entries that mention things like quick access and a power menu - all of which point to something quite a bit more than just a new controller. Not only that, there's also earlier mentions of a "Callisto Developer Program" and "Device Optimized Games" going by what Djundik found.
-
As Epic Games continue ignoring Linux with their store, the Heroic Games Launcher picks up that slack and it has a new release now available for you. Reminder: since the Epic Store doesn't support Linux, the Heroic Games Launcher will download Windows games which will then run through a compatibility layer like Wine.
Heroic is actually pretty great, and does most of what you would expect from a game launcher. Quite a lot of titles work well, although as usual for unsupported titles some don't work at all so your mileage will vary.
The 1.7.0 "Moria" release of Heroic now has a better download system, so it will continue downloads instead of going back to 0% (hooray!), there's a new option to enable NVIDIA Prime Render Offload for you Optimus users and a Wiki button is included now too.
-
With a certain level of humour and style found in early Leisure Suit Larry, developers Animatic Vision / Dead Blue Friends have released Not Another Weekend.
"For all the fans of pixel art out there, get ready for the wackiest adventure of time. You are a bellboy, Mike Melkout, working at a high-class hotel. Mike may seem crazy, or even peculiar or he might as well be. Nevertheless, he has only one plan. A dark plan. To throw everyone out in just one Weekend. A humorous point ’n’ click adventure game, set in the ’80s, as a tribute to the pop culture of that era."
-
Following on from a cliffhanger in the first episode, Light Fairytale Episode 2 is a Japanese inspired RPG featuring a modern presentation with a classic core.
In Episode 2 you play as Haru and Ayaka as they "uncover the mysteries of the Deeplands while looking for a way to reunite with Kuroko, meeting with a mysterious silver haired girl along the way".
-
Dig for riches but watch out for nasty creatures on these alien worlds in the unique and quite clever Dome Romantik.
Originally developed for the Ludum Dare 48 Game Jam with Godot Engine, the idea is to dig as far as you can towards the core of the planet. Gather resources and then use them to upgrade your dome to defend against hostile alien life. A fantastic idea overall with some wonderful pixel artwork.
-
I was recently offered a beta key for the upcoming Ampers@t dungeon crawler and then a curator key for the recently released Ouroboros Dungeon. What better time, then, to also review the classic crawler, Unexplored?
Sadly, all three are Steam only, but they’re also cheap as chips. Let’s get into it.
Ouroboros Dungeon
I’ll start with the quickest to review, because it’s also the least interesting of the three. It launched on May 5th and features quite a pretty 3D view of the dungeon and some nicely drawn weapons.
Sadly, Ouroboros Dungeon lacks depth and after just an hour and a half on a single playthrough, I had no desire to play it again. It’s incredibly repetitive and features clunky combat and a loot system that just doesn’t make much sense (my “Belt of Stamina” granted me a magic boost - this is common, the naming appears to be almost completely random).
today's howtos
-
Initially, the Unix OS used a shell program called the Bourne shell. Then, eventually, many more shell programs were developed for different flavors of Unix.
-
When using a computer, sometimes we can forget where to put the file that we want to open. In this case we can use Catfish which acts as a file search application.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Htop is an interactive and real-time system-monitor process-viewer written for Linux. It provides information related to system processes, system memory, Load average, etc. It is a cross-platform, interactive process viewer. It is quite similar to the ‘top’ command, which comes pre-installed with almost all Linux distributions.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Htop monitor system processes on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
SFTP (SSH File Transfer Protocol) is a secure file protocol used to access, manage, and transfer files over an encrypted SSH transport session. Security first is an thumb rules for the system administrators. Some times you may need to provide FTP/SFTP access to development or other teams to access file on remote server. This will allow you a secure channel to provide limited access to specific files and directories.
This tutorial will help you to create SFTP only user (without ssh shell access) on Ubuntu systems. And restrict (chroot) the SFT user account to specific directory only. Also disable the shell access to user.
-
In this tutorial, we shall walk through the various steps that you can follow to install the latest stable version of Cinnamon desktop on Ubuntu and Fedora. Before we move any further, let us talk about a few properties of the Cinnamon desktop as outlined below.
-
MATE desktop is a simple, intuitive, and attractive continuation of GNOME 2. It is under active development to bring about constant improvements using modern technologies while holding to the traditional desktop experience.
There are several Linux distributions that support the MATE desktop including of course Ubuntu, and there is a dedicated Ubuntu MATE edition for this elegant desktop environment as well.
-
Multitasking on a small screen is challenging. You can’t have multiple apps open on the screen at once, and you need to constantly juggle between different apps to work on them.
If you're on Linux, you can leverage the Always on Top feature to work around this and improve your multitasking experience. Here's a guide to help you through the process.
-
streaming editor (sed) is an important tool when you work with parsing and transforming text in your nix-based systems. It is used for finding, filtering, text substitution, and text manipulations such as insertion, deletion, replace, and search in the text files.
In most Linux distributions, the sed command comes pre-installed and you can verify it using the following commands, which will show the binary location of the command and version.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Godot 3.3 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
In this video, we are looking at how to install Shotcut Video Editor on Deepin 20.2.
-
Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies, a company founded by Tatsuki Tomita and Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, who was the co-founder and CEO of Opera Software. Vivaldi was officially launched on April 6, 2016.
Although intended for general users, it is first and foremost targeted towards technically-inclined users as well as former Opera users disgruntled by its transition from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser that resulted in the loss of many of its iconic features. Despite also being Chromium-based, Vivaldi aims to revive the features of the Presto-based Opera with its own proprietary modifications.
-
One key problem Podman users are having is accessing files and devices that they can use from the host but cannot use while in a container, even if they volume mount the objects into the container.
-
When it comes to Linux permissions, things can get pretty tricky. Unless you are an admin user, like root, then you won’t have access to files or directories that were created by other users. In order to access those files, either their permissions should be updated to be available for other users or we can change ownership of the files.
In this tutorial, we will discuss what to do if you are required to change ownerships of files or directories. We would be discussing how to change ownership of files & directories using the ‘chown command’.
