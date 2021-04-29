Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Fedora Podcast is back - Fedora Magazine The Fedora Community with the Marketing Team has brought back the Fedora Podcast! We have a new and improved editing workflow that remains completely FOSS. We also have a new host joining us, Grayson! He’s known as computerkid around the community, uses Fedora Linux, and loves the awesome Fedora community.

Capture detailed analytics with the custom metrics policy in Red Hat 3scale API Management | Red Hat Developer Developers use Red Hat 3scale API Management to manage APIs through a gateway called APIcast. APIcast includes many out-of-the-box policies that can be configured to extend its default behavior. A new addition to APIcast, the custom metrics policy, provides another way to track metrics that are valuable to your business via the 3scale analytics engine. The custom metrics policy was introduced in 3scale API Management 2.9. I was intrigued to learn how to configure this policy, and wanted to understand its potential use scenarios. This article introduces one way to take advantage of the custom metrics policy, using a metric that tracks specific HTTP response status codes as an example scenario. The default analytics in 3scale just capture the response statuses into buckets of 2xx, 4xx, and so on. If you want to capture specific status codes such as 203 or 403, you can use this custom metrics policy.

Actionable threat intelligence for publicly known exploits for RHEL As a Product Manager at Red Hat, I speak with customers to understand the challenges they seek to address and recommend Red Hat technologies that can help maximize efficiency and productivity in their environments. Although no two organizations are the same, some of their most cited challenges include (1) managing the sprawl of their infrastructure footprint in an open-hybrid cloud environment (2) lacking resources to manage it with and (3) an increasing focus on security and compliance concerns. Red Hat Insights for Red Hat Enterprise Linux is designed and built to help customers address concerns across management of compliance and security. For managing security vulnerabilities on their estate of servers, Insights has a Vulnerability service that helps customers identify, assess, and triage Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVEs), remediate them with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, and report on the health of the servers across hybrid cloud footprint for any systems registered with Insights.

Fedora Community Blog: Migrating the DNF Stack CI to GitHub Actions [Ed: IBM outsourcing more of Fedora to Microsoft's proprietary woftware ... they want to kill the project, don't they?] DNF’s continuous integration (CI) has historically struggled from multiple standpoints, including: reliability, coverage, and results not being publicly available. We recently migrated to GitHub Actions, which—in addition to increasing our integration test suite stability and coverage—led to it being more reliable and its results available publicly to contributors.

What is your capacity planning strategy? | Enable Sysadmin Capacity planning is one of those topics that's treated like backups: No one discusses it until there's a problem. Capacity planning isn't thought of as a critical service by some businesses. However, a well-informed architect or sysadmin will quickly inform you that capacity planning is as much a part of a business continuity strategy as disaster recovery is and no less important. What exactly is capacity planning? It answers the question of, "How much infrastructure will you require to handle growth, failure, and technology refresh over the next year, two years, or longer?" Some capacity planning strategies also take personnel requirements into account but that's certainly not consistently the case. For the purpose of this poll, the focus is only on infrastructure: Power, cooling, server hardware, network, storage, rack space, and software licensing.

4 elements of transformational leadership | The Enterprisers Project Of all the leadership theories that have been posited over the years, few have the enduring simplicity of transformational leadership. Originally conceived by James Burns and further developed by Bernard Bass, transformational leadership has provided inspiration and principles on which many other leadership theories have expanded. Its straightforward approach makes it easy for any leader to keep in mind as they go about their work.

7 change management tips: Houston CIO of the Year winners share | The Enterprisers Project For CIOs and IT leaders, leading change is a critical skill – especially now. Top CIOs share change management advice you can use

Games: Godot 3.3.2, Truck Sim, and Lots More Maintenance release: Godot 3.3.2 Godot 3.3 was released a month ago, and we had a first maintenance release last week with Godot 3.3.1. A few regressions made their way among the many bug fixes of 3.3.1, so here's another maintenance release to fix them. Notably, Windows users could experience crashes when baking lightmaps. Games exported with a ZIP data package could also trigger a crash on exit. Additionally, this release includes a number of non-regression bug fixes to various areas of the engine. Godot 3.3.2, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. It is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.3 users.

SCS put up an open Beta for multiplayer in Euro Truck Sim 2 and American Truck Sim To be available in an opt-in Beta on Steam, SCS Software are officially bringing online multiplayer to both of their truck sims with Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. These massively popular games should need no introduction, mixing together business management with long-haul trucking to create something weirdly good. With the new 1.41 Beta becoming available (Seems ATS is first), SCS are now introducing the Convoy game mode. Which will also bring with it time and weather options for the photo mode, quick travel, a California reskin for ATS and new icons in the map legend. The Convoy mode lets players make a private session to drive with other truckers. Progress doesn't need to stick, as if things went terribly wrong it will let you restore your game to before the Convoy game started.

Hints appear of Valve making a possible handheld Steam "SteamPal" Neptune console Well well, perhaps we finally know what the end game is here for the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer and a lot of the other work Valve has been doing for Linux with a possible handheld Steam console. Take this with a heavy pinch of salt as we're into super speculation territory now. Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB who has often dug up interesting new strings showing up in Steam updates has a new Twitter thread up going over some new appearances that raise some eyebrows. New appearances are seen mentioning a "Neptune" controller along with things like "GameList_View_NeptuneGames", "SteamPal Games" and more curious entries that mention things like quick access and a power menu - all of which point to something quite a bit more than just a new controller. Not only that, there's also earlier mentions of a "Callisto Developer Program" and "Device Optimized Games" going by what Djundik found.

Heroic Games Launcher for running Epic Store titles on Linux 1.7.0 release is out | GamingOnLinux As Epic Games continue ignoring Linux with their store, the Heroic Games Launcher picks up that slack and it has a new release now available for you. Reminder: since the Epic Store doesn't support Linux, the Heroic Games Launcher will download Windows games which will then run through a compatibility layer like Wine. Heroic is actually pretty great, and does most of what you would expect from a game launcher. Quite a lot of titles work well, although as usual for unsupported titles some don't work at all so your mileage will vary. The 1.7.0 "Moria" release of Heroic now has a better download system, so it will continue downloads instead of going back to 0% (hooray!), there's a new option to enable NVIDIA Prime Render Offload for you Optimus users and a Wiki button is included now too.

Comedy point and click adventure Not Another Weekend is out now | GamingOnLinux With a certain level of humour and style found in early Leisure Suit Larry, developers Animatic Vision / Dead Blue Friends have released Not Another Weekend. "For all the fans of pixel art out there, get ready for the wackiest adventure of time. You are a bellboy, Mike Melkout, working at a high-class hotel. Mike may seem crazy, or even peculiar or he might as well be. Nevertheless, he has only one plan. A dark plan. To throw everyone out in just one Weekend. A humorous point ’n’ click adventure game, set in the ’80s, as a tribute to the pop culture of that era."

JRPG inspired adventure Light Fairytale Episode 2 is out in Early Access | GamingOnLinux Following on from a cliffhanger in the first episode, Light Fairytale Episode 2 is a Japanese inspired RPG featuring a modern presentation with a classic core. In Episode 2 you play as Haru and Ayaka as they "uncover the mysteries of the Deeplands while looking for a way to reunite with Kuroko, meeting with a mysterious silver haired girl along the way".

Dome Romantik is a unique roguelite miner about digging to the planet's core | GamingOnLinux Dig for riches but watch out for nasty creatures on these alien worlds in the unique and quite clever Dome Romantik. Originally developed for the Ludum Dare 48 Game Jam with Godot Engine, the idea is to dig as far as you can towards the core of the planet. Gather resources and then use them to upgrade your dome to defend against hostile alien life. A fantastic idea overall with some wonderful pixel artwork.

A trio of top-down Dungeon Crawlers reviewed, one old, one new and one coming soon | GamingOnLinux I was recently offered a beta key for the upcoming Ampers@t dungeon crawler and then a curator key for the recently released Ouroboros Dungeon. What better time, then, to also review the classic crawler, Unexplored? Sadly, all three are Steam only, but they’re also cheap as chips. Let’s get into it. Ouroboros Dungeon I’ll start with the quickest to review, because it’s also the least interesting of the three. It launched on May 5th and features quite a pretty 3D view of the dungeon and some nicely drawn weapons. Sadly, Ouroboros Dungeon lacks depth and after just an hour and a half on a single playthrough, I had no desire to play it again. It’s incredibly repetitive and features clunky combat and a loot system that just doesn’t make much sense (my “Belt of Stamina” granted me a magic boost - this is common, the naming appears to be almost completely random).